PathomIQ and Neuberg Diagnostics Partner to Deploy Novel AI-based Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker tests in Clinical Practice

News provided by

PathomIQ Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 13:02 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathomIQ INC. and Neuberg Diagnostics, today announced a multi-year partnership to accelerate clinical deployment of PATHOMIQ's AI based prognostic and predictive biomarkers as a Lab Developed Test (LDT) which will be available in Neuberg Diagnostic's laboratories worldwide to help advance precision medicine.

PathomIQ is a leading provider of AI-enabled tools for prostate, breast, lung and other cancers that enable precision medicine by extracting yet untapped information embedded in digitized H&E histopathology slide images. These tools capture prognostic and predictive histologic features using AI and can identify upfront, patients who are likely to benefit from certain approved and/or experimental therapies.

Neuberg Diagnostics is a leading provider of best-in-class molecular and histopathology laboratory services with presence across India, UAE, South Africa and USA. NCGM aka Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine is a CLIA-certified and HIPAA-compliant laboratory based out of Raleigh, North Carolina and is a part of the Neuberg Diagnostics global laboratory network.

The PATHOMIQ_PRAD test is intended for use to identify organ localized prostate cancer patients, who would return to the clinic with recurring and/or metastatic disease within a short period post-prostatectomy and would benefit from adjuvant therapy such as salvage radiation therapy and/or Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT). PathomIQ and Neuberg aim to make the PATHOMIQ_PRAD test clinically available as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) initially in the US followed by in other laboratories worldwide.

"Our mission is to provide cost-effective and best-in-class technologies in clinical laboratory services and make them accessible to people worldwide. We strongly believe AI has the power to democratize cancer care and make it more precise and affordable," says Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director of Neuberg Diagnostics and Founder Director of Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine. "We are excited to collaborate with PathomIQ to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions such as PATHOMIQ_PRAD that can transform patient care. This is the first of many to come."

"We are looking forward to collaborating with Neuberg Diagnostics to bring our AI tools to the clinic through their global laboratory network," said Rajat Roy, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of PathomIQ Inc.

"Our PATHOMIQ_PRAD AI model has been successfully validated at multiple medical institutions and pharmaceutical partners, and we are excited to make it clinically available soon through our partnership with Neuberg Diagnostics," said Dr George Wilding, Chief Medical Officer, PathomIQ Inc.

To learn more about PATHOMIQ INC., please visit https://www.pathomiq.com

SOURCE PathomIQ Inc.

