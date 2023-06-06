PathomIQ's AI-powered tool shows promise in assessing risk for metastasis in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting highlighted the application of PathomIQ Inc.'s PATHOMIQ_PRAD AI test to assess the risk for metastasis in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

PathomIQ is a leading provider of AI-enabled solutions that leverage digitized H&E slides to discover novel biomarkers that predict response to therapy, inform drug discovery, de-risk clinical trials and enable precision medicine in clinical practice. PATHOMIQ_PRAD was developed as an AI-enabled prognostic algorithm that predicts the risk of metastasis from Whole Slide Images (WSIs) of H&E-stained core biopsies or radical prostatectomy specimens.

Most patients with prostate cancer treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for progressive disease will experience progression to CRPC. APA (ERLEADA®)* is approved for the treatment of patients with nmCRPC and metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

The objective of this study was to determine the risk for metastasis in patients with nmCRPC based on PATHOMIQ_PRAD risk categories. Patients in the Phase 3 SPARTAN clinical trial with available H&E-stained slides from their primary diagnosis were included in this study. The study showed that PATHOMIQ_PRAD score could have prognostic value in identifying patients at high risk of metastatic progression in nmCRPC setting. All patients receiving APA + ADT had significantly improved metastasis-free survival (MSF) compared with patients receiving ADT alone.

"We are honored to be collaborating with Janssen and working closely with their team to evaluate H&E-based AI as a potential tool for prognostic risk stratification in nmCRPC patients. Our PATHOMIQ_PRAD AI model has been successfully validated at multiple medical institutions, and we are working to make it clinically available in the near future," said Dr George Wilding, Chief Medical Officer, PathomIQ Inc.

The results were shared at the poster session Genitourinary Cancer – Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Abstract #5027, Poster Board #121, "AI-enabled analysis of H&E-stained prostate cancer tissue images: Assessing risk for metastasis prior to apalutamide (APA) treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)."

* ERLEADA (apalutamide) is a product of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

