PathomIQ's AI-powered tool shows promise in assessing risk for metastasis in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

News provided by

PathomIQ Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting highlighted the application of PathomIQ Inc.'s PATHOMIQ_PRAD AI test to assess the risk for metastasis in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

PathomIQ is a leading provider of AI-enabled solutions that leverage digitized H&E slides to discover novel biomarkers that predict response to therapy, inform drug discovery, de-risk clinical trials and enable precision medicine in clinical practice. PATHOMIQ_PRAD was developed as an AI-enabled prognostic algorithm that predicts the risk of metastasis from Whole Slide Images (WSIs) of H&E-stained core biopsies or radical prostatectomy specimens.

Most patients with prostate cancer treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for progressive disease will experience progression to CRPC. APA (ERLEADA®)* is approved for the treatment of patients with nmCRPC and metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

The objective of this study was to determine the risk for metastasis in patients with nmCRPC based on PATHOMIQ_PRAD risk categories. Patients in the Phase 3 SPARTAN clinical trial with available H&E-stained slides from their primary diagnosis were included in this study. The study showed that PATHOMIQ_PRAD score could have prognostic value in identifying patients at high risk of metastatic progression in nmCRPC setting. All patients receiving APA + ADT had significantly improved metastasis-free survival (MSF) compared with patients receiving ADT alone.

"We are honored to be collaborating with Janssen and working closely with their team to evaluate H&E-based AI as a potential tool for prognostic risk stratification in nmCRPC patients. Our PATHOMIQ_PRAD AI model has been successfully validated at multiple medical institutions, and we are working to make it clinically available in the near future," said Dr George Wilding, Chief Medical Officer, PathomIQ Inc.

The results were shared at the poster session Genitourinary Cancer – Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Abstract #5027, Poster Board #121, "AI-enabled analysis of H&E-stained prostate cancer tissue images: Assessing risk for metastasis prior to apalutamide (APA) treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)."

To learn more about PathomIQ Inc., please visit www.pathomiq.com

* ERLEADA (apalutamide) is a product of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

SOURCE PathomIQ Inc.

Also from this source

PathomIQ Announces Data Presentation on an AI-powered tool that Predicts Response of Triple Negative Breast Cancer to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.