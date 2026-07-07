Pathpal Closes Growth Equity Investment, Appoints Travis Allan Managing Partner to Lead Global Expansion

Toronto-based grieftech pioneer doubles down on proactive care as new data shows presenteeism and absenteeism cost North American employers hundreds of billions a year — with Pathpal's 24/7 platform built to meet the gap the medical system can't.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pathpal Inc., the company that created the category of proactive grief and life-transition care, today announced the close of a growth equity investment led by Travis Allan of TA Group. Alongside the raise, Pathpal announced the appointment of Allan as Managing Partner, a newly created role designed to accelerate the company's growth across North America and lay the groundwork for global expansion.

The investment marks a pivotal moment for Pathpal, which Founder & CEO Negin Chelehmalzadeh built on a simple but overlooked truth: grief doesn't wait for a benefits enrollment period, and it doesn't stay home when an employee logs on. Since launching in 2024, Pathpal has grown into a category-defining "grieftech" platform — one that treats grief, loss, and major life transitions not as a mental health diagnosis to be managed after the fact, but as a universal human experience that deserves proactive, evergreen, always-on support.

Redefining Care: From Reactive to Proactive

Traditional workplace wellness has long operated on a reactive model: Employee Assistance Programs that sit dormant until an employee is in crisis enough to ask for help, and benefits structures built around diagnosis rather than daily reality. Pathpal was built to flip that model. Rather than waiting for someone to self-identify, hit a breaking point, or file a claim, Pathpal embeds proactive grief literacy directly into organizations — equipping managers, HR leaders, and teams with real-time guidance, community, and tools long before a crisis ever surfaces, and long after the formal "event" everyone assumes has passed.

That shift matters because the cost of inaction is enormous. Presenteeism — employees who show up but operate at a fraction of their capacity — costs U.S. businesses as much as $150 billion a year, according to research cited by Harvard Business Review. Layer in the CDC's estimate that absenteeism costs U.S. employers a further $225.8 billion annually, and the price tag on unaddressed human struggle in the workplace approaches $400 billion a year in the U.S. alone. In Canada, mental health–related absences alone are estimated to drain $16.6 billion in productivity annually, while untreated mental health conditions cost the global economy an estimated 12 billion lost workdays every year. These aren't fringe numbers — they are a quiet, compounding tax on every organization that treats wellbeing as an afterthought rather than infrastructure.

Grief Is Not a Diagnosis — Until It's Left Untreated

Central to Pathpal's approach is a distinction the company believes the industry has long blurred: grief and mental health are related, but they are not the same thing. Someone grieving the loss of a parent, navigating a divorce, adjusting to a new health diagnosis, caregiving for an aging loved one, or rebuilding after a major life transition is not, by default, someone with a mental health condition. Grief is a human response to loss and change — not a clinical event. But left without community, resources, and consistent care, that grief can curdle into something clinical: prolonged grief disorder, anxiety, depression, or burnout. Pathpal's own data underscores the stakes: roughly 50% of bereaved adults go on to develop Prolonged Grief Disorder after a sudden or traumatic loss, and as many as 58% report experiencing loneliness during major life transitions — the very isolation that turns a normal grieving process into a mental health crisis.

This is also where the traditional medical system has struggled to keep up. Overburdened primary care networks, long waitlists for therapy, and benefits plans designed around acute crisis response leave a wide gap for the millions of people grieving, transitioning, or caregiving in the quiet in-between — not sick enough for the system, not supported enough to be well. Pathpal was built to live in that gap, offering 24/7 access to community, on-demand tools, and culturally attuned support so no one has to wait for a diagnosis to deserve care.

Leadership for the Next Chapter

"Negin and the Pathpal team have done something the healthcare and benefits industries have talked about for years but never actually built — a platform that meets people where grief actually lives, not where the system assumes it should," said Travis Allan, Managing Partner of Pathpal Inc. "I've spent my career helping founder-led companies scale operationally without losing what made them work in the first place. Pathpal has the product, the data, and the mission to become the definitive infrastructure for proactive care — not just across North America, but globally. That's a category worth building."

Allan most recently served as CEO of Sentinel Dock & Door Solutions, a national service platform built in partnership with Trivest Partners through a series of strategic acquisitions across Canada — experience in scaling founder-led platforms that he now brings directly to Pathpal's growth strategy.

"This isn't just a fundraise — it's validation that proactive care is the future, and that grieftech deserves a seat at the table next to every other category transforming healthcare," said Negin Chelehmalzadeh, Founder & CEO of Pathpal. "Travis brings the operational discipline and growth expertise to help us scale responsibly while we stay true to why Pathpal exists: so no one has to hide their grief to do their job, and so care is available the moment someone needs it — not weeks later. With this investment and Travis stepping in as Managing Partner, we're ready to bring proactive care to every organization in North America, and then to the world."

What's Next

With the new capital and leadership in place, Pathpal plans to expand its footprint across North America throughout 2026, deepening its enterprise and HR partnerships while scaling its 24/7 platform, peer community, and workplace education tools. Longer term, the company has set its sights on global expansion, bringing its proactive, culturally attuned model of grief and life-transition support to organizations and individuals well beyond North America.

About Pathpal Inc.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Toronto, Pathpal is a proactive wellbeing platform built for all forms of grief, loss, including major life transitions. Unlike traditional reactive mental health tools, Pathpal delivers proactive and continuous, 24/7 support through community, on-demand resources, and workplace education resources — helping individuals and organizations move from crisis response to genuine, sustained wholeperson care. Learn more at mypathpal.com.

About TA Group

TA Group is a growth equity partner backing founder-led companies built to redefine their categories. Led by Managing Partner Travis Allan, TA Group pairs capital with hands-on operational and growth expertise, helping mission-driven leadership teams scale without losing the focus that built them.

SOURCE Pathpal Inc.