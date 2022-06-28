Pathstone Adds Two New Independent Board Members, Executing on Its Mission and Vision

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments, is thrilled to announce two new members to their Board. Dr. Michelle A. Shell and Vamsi Yadlapati will join as independent members, alongside Mark Tibergien and Ron Cordes.

Dr. Michelle A. Shell

Dr. Michelle Shell Vamsi Yadlapati

Dr. Shell possesses deep expertise in integrating behavioral science techniques to enhance client engagement and improve operations management. She is currently a visiting Assistant Professor at Boston University Questrom School of Business and a visiting scholar at Harvard Business School. Dr. Shell has held positions at LPL, Fidelity Investments, Forrester Research, and State Street Global Advisors. Her professional roles focused on the development of holistic multi-asset class solutions for investors, including mutual funds, managed accounts, and financial planning tools.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome Michelle to our Board," said Allan Zachariah, Co-CEO of Pathstone. "Her expertise and research with client engagement will be incredibly valuable to us as we continue to focus on the client experience at the firm." Kelly Maregni, Chief Advisory Officer of Pathstone, added, "We are always looking to improve our services. Michelle's background will allow us to continue customizing our offering in an efficient 'high-touch/high-tech' manner."

"I am honored to join the Board of Pathstone," said Dr. Shell. "The firm's embrace of innovation to enhance the client experience across the board is compelling, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the firm."

Vamsi Yadlapati

Mr. Yadlapati is an industry veteran with more than two decades of leadership experience in financial services. His expertise is in M&A, business development, strategic consulting, and people development. Most recently, Mr. Yadlapati was Managing Director and the Co-Head of M&A and Business Development at Focus Financial Partners. He has held previous positions in private equity at Summit Partners and at Citi as an Investment Banker.

"As I have continued to witness the RIA industry take market share away from the large banks, the one area that has been slower on this trend is the ultra-high net worth market," said Mr. Yadlapati. "I am excited to be part of Pathstone's journey to accelerate this movement and become the nation's pre-eminent holistic independent advisory firm for the ultra-wealthy."

"A number of us have enjoyed a long friendship with Vamsi and have come to appreciate his keen intellect and thoughtful approach to how premier advisory firms are created and flourish," said Steve Braverman, Co-CEO of Pathstone. "With our strong commitment to always innovating and improving, Vamsi's voice on the Board will be of great value as we continue to make Pathstone the very best for our clients, employees, and shareholders."

Strategic Context

The addition of Dr. Shell and Mr. Yadlapati will bring Pathstone's Board of Directors to nine members, four of whom are independent. The other Board members consists of Pathstone and Lovell Minnick Partners ("LMP") Executives. Pathstone is institutionally backed by LMP.

"Expanding our Board has always been part of Pathstone's growth strategy," said Matt Fleissig, President of Pathstone. "We follow the same principles when expanding our Board as we do with acquisitions. We add to become better, not bigger. Adding Michelle and Vamsi will strengthen us as a firm."

