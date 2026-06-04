Pathstone Expands Philadelphia Presence Through Combination with Mill Creek Capital

The addition of Mill Creek, which advises approximately $12 billion in assets, deepens Pathstone's regional presence and further strengthens Pathstone's talent pool, services and capabilities aimed at serving ultra-high-net-worth families, single family offices, and institutions

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, a privately owned multigenerational wealth management and family office firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, single family offices, and institutions across the United States, today announced that effective June 1st, 2026, it has combined with Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC ("Mill Creek").

The combination brings together two firms with deeply aligned cultures and values, and a shared commitment to exceptional client experience. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Mill Creek is an independent RIA serving approximately 450 families and institutions representing nearly $12 billion in assets. Together with Pathstone's existing office in Newtown Square, PA, the combined firm has one of the largest independent RIA footprints in the Philadelphia metro region and will unite two offices with a longstanding history and mutual respect.

A Shared Vision for Intentional Growth

Pathstone's approach to growth is grounded in the belief that greater scale should enhance clients' experience, expand capabilities, and create meaningful opportunities for team members across the organization. The combination with Mill Creek reflects that philosophy.

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Pathstone and Mill Creek shared a common view of what matters most: serving clients with depth, care, objectivity, and continuity," said Joshua Gross, Chief Executive Officer of Mill Creek Capital Advisors. "Pathstone's culture, capabilities, and long-term orientation made this a natural next step for our clients and our team."

"Mill Creek brings an exceptional team, deep client relationships, and a highly respected presence in the Philadelphia region," said Matt Fleissig, Chief Executive Officer of Pathstone. "Coming together strengthens our ability to serve ultra-high-net-worth families, single family offices, and institutions with the personalized, differentiated advice they expect from Pathstone in Philadelphia and beyond."

About the Combination

Despite decades of familiarity between Mill Creek and Pathstone, formal conversations around a combination only began in the summer of 2025. During that initial meeting, both parties quickly recognized a shared vision, values system, and commitment to both the client and employee experience. That alignment served as the foundation in the months that followed as discussions progressed.

Key transaction highlights include:

Mill Creek advises approximately $12 billion in assets

Mill Creek serves nearly 450 families and institutions

The combination adds 46 professionals to Pathstone

Closed effective June 1st, 2026

The combination significantly impacts Pathstone's presence in the Philadelphia region. The combined organization now has over 120 team members and advises on nearly $30 billion in assets between the Conshohocken and Newtown Square offices.

Colchester Partners, LLC served as the financial advisor and Cozen O'Connor, LLP served as legal counsel to Mill Creek. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Pathstone.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an investment and wealth advisory firm serving individuals and families of significant wealth, family offices, and institutions. Pathstone offers investment advisory, wealth and legacy planning, professional services, and many aspects of lifestyle management, delivered in-house and integrated into a highly personalized client experience. Founded in 2010 to serve a handful of anchor clients, Pathstone has since grown to 775+ team members across 22 offices (including affiliate firms, as of December 31, 2025, with approximately $185 billion in aggregate assets (encompassing Pathstone Family Office LLC [$125B] plus affiliate firms [$62B] as of December 31, 2025; includes regulatory assets under management, assets under advisory, and assets under administration.) Pathstone is privately owned, with significant employee participation, and is backed by Kelso & Company ("Kelso") and Lovell Minnick Partners ("LMP").

About Mill Creek Capital Advisors

Founded in 2006, Mill Creek Capital Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser headquartered in the Philadelphia area. The firm provides advisory and investment management services to ultra-high-net-worth families, single family offices, and institutions, with approximately $12 billion in assets under advisement/management. Mill Creek is committed to helping clients simplify the complexities of wealth through objective advice, customized investment solutions, and long-term relationship management.

Media inquiries:

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Kristin Cwalinski

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SOURCE Pathstone