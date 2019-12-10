PATHWATER to Replace Single-Use Plastic Bottled Water at Intuit

"We could no longer support the wasteful sale of thousands of plastic water bottles a day, and once we decided to reduce single-use plastics, we sought out PATHWATER as a partner to offer a 100% recyclable and refillable bottled water alternative," said Sean Kinghorn, Global Sustainability Leader of Intuit. "PATHWATER has devised a solution for tackling the global epidemic of single-use plastic water bottles, and their competitive price point, premium reusable packaging, and responsibly-sourced water, make them the ideal partner on our journey to a zero waste campus."

Intuit employees will be supported with a "Choose to REUSE" internal campaign encouraging them to refill PATHWATER and other reusable bottles at work. Ranked no. 1 on Forbes' "The Future 50 Sustainability All Stars," Intuit has been carbon neutral since 2015.

"With innovation and sustainability at PATHWATER's core, our work at Intuit couldn't be more in line with our brand values," said Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-Founder of PATHWATER. "As they're looking to lessen their single-use plastic waste, we're perfectly poised to plug into the corporation and offer them a uniquely custom, fully sustainable alternative, at a fraction of the cost."

PATHWATER bottles are aluminum, which is the only material that offers 100 percent endless recyclability, as long as it's put back into the recycling system. Moreover, 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still actively in use today.

Intuit offices are equipped with filtered water dispensers at all sites, making it easy for everyone to reuse their bottles and shift away from single-use plastic. When reused just three times PATHWATER becomes carbon neutral, after four reuses it offers a benefit to the planet. Most people reuse their bottles more than 10 times.

About PATHWATER

PATHWATER is the first beverage company to introduce reusability with a new hybrid that combines purified water in a reusable bottle. The PATHWATER bottle is solving the dilemma of single-use plastic bottles by creating a superior option that is environmentally friendly. When taken from the refrigerator section, the bottle makes for an extremely cold drinking experience, unmatched by plastic water bottles. PATHWATER is on a dedicated mission to provide solutions to the plastics crisis for bottled water consumers and to disrupt the beverage industry as a whole.

PATHWATER's three main goals are: (1) to provide a sustainable option to reduce and reuse; (2) to educate others about the plastics crisis; (3) to change a stagnant, polluting industry of single-use plastics. PATHWATER is the first in the beverage industry to offer reusable packaging bottled water that finally puts people and the planet before profits.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax®, QuickBooks®, Mint® and Turbo®, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us at intuit.com for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Intuit, QuickBooks, QuickBooks Connect, QuickBooks ProAdvisor, TurboTax, and Mint are trademarks of Intuit Inc. Other parties' marks are property of their respective owners.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchase decision.

