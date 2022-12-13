Pathway Homes Partners with Credit Saint to Help Customers Optimize Credit Health

New partnership will help Pathway's customers to understand and optimize their credit scores

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway Homes ("Pathway"), a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners, announced today its partnership with Credit Saint , a leading credit restoration company. As part of this partnership, Pathway will be providing its customers with a waived first work fee for Credit Saint's services, as well as a free consultation and monthly discounts on Credit Saint's services to help them stay on top of their credit health and on track towards making homeownership more attainable.

A person's credit acts as one of the key indicators of readiness for homeownership and is negatively impacted by late or missed payments on bills and loans. At the same time, many Americans lack the financial literacy resources necessary to navigate establishing good credit and maintaining healthy credit habits, making it difficult for customers to optimize their credit to secure a mortgage to become a homeowner. This partnership is paving the way for Pathway customers to work on improving their credit scores and ultimately pay a lower interest rate on future mortgages.

"A good credit score is one of the many barriers we see our customers face when trying to purchase a home," said K.C. Cleary, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Pathway Homes. "At Pathway, we are committed to supporting our customers on their path to homeownership. By partnering with Credit Saint, we are excited to help customers improve their overall financial literacy by staying up-to-date with their credit score and credit health, which is vital to making homeownership attainable."

Pathway is the first lease-to-own platform offering customers access to premier credit health services to enhance their financial position. Customers who qualify for the Pathway program can live in a home while improving their score, and customers who do not yet qualify can accelerate their journey to homeownership.

"Our partnership with Pathway dovetails perfectly with our own mission of helping consumers to gain control of their overall financial lives," said Ross LaPietra, CEO of Credit Saint. "We look forward to accelerating both Pathway's growth, and the acquisition of homes for its users held back by inaccuracies in their credit histories."

Pathway Homes is currently available to consumers living in the Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix markets. Offerings stemming from Pathway's partnership with Credit Saint will be available to Pathway customers before the end of the year. For more information on the partnership, visit here . Be sure to stay up-to-date on all housing and program news on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Pathway Homes

Pathway Homes is a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners. Pathway's innovative housing solutions provide consumers with different product offerings designed to bridge the gap between renting and owning. Pathway is backed by real estate industry leaders Regis, Invitation Homes and Fifth Wall, and combines best practices from residential real estate with proptech innovation. The Pathway team brings deep platform building experience and awareness of industry pain points. Pathway's products and team members support the customer at each step toward homeownership.

About Credit Saint

Credit saint is a Credit Restoration company that has been in business for over 15 years. Credit Saint challenges inaccurate information in a consumer's credit history. They have multiple programs designed for a custom credit repair experience. As a top company in the industry, Credit Saint is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, is accredited by Better Business Bureau, and has a 4.8 rating on Google with close to 6,000 reviews. Credit Saint is dedicated to protecting clients' financial integrity by defending against inaccuracies in their credit that might be holding them back.

Contact:

Kaileigh Higgins

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pathway Homes