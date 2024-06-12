Pathway Staffing Announces Strategic Investment from Sena Info Technologies to Drive Purpose-Driven Recruiting Initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway Staffing, a start-up talent acquisition firm dedicated to purpose-driven recruiting, announces a strategic investment from Grand Rapids, MI based Sena Info Technologies, a leading Information Technology consulting and staffing company with an annual revenue of $8 million. This partnership aims to revolutionize the recruitment landscape by identifying key talent to empower businesses to thrive.

Downtown Grand Rapids, MI

Sena Info Technologies recognizes the critical importance of talent acquisition in today's rapidly evolving business environment. With the goal of fostering purpose-driven recruiting initiatives, the company has chosen to invest in Pathway Staffing, a rising star in the talent acquisition and recruiting industry led by social entrepreneur, Shane Gianino. Through this strategic collaboration, Sena Info Technologies seeks to leverage Pathway Staffing's expertise in identifying and nurturing top talent to help businesses succeed in a competitive market.

"Today, more than ever, businesses require exceptional talent to navigate the challenges of a dynamic and competitive marketplace," said Ravi Domathoti, CEO of Sena Info Technologies. "By investing in Pathway Staffing, we aim to empower organizations to thrive by connecting them with the right talent to drive innovation and growth."

Pathway Staffing differentiates itself in the marketplace through its competitive pricing, unparalleled customer service, and quality driven recruiting approach. With every placement, Pathway Staffing supports local charities and commits to fostering success in the communities it serves, both locally and nationally. This dedication to social responsibility and community impact sets Pathway Staffing apart in the staffing industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sena Info Technologies to further our mission of purpose-driven recruiting," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Pathway Staffing. "With Sena's support and industry expertise, we are confident that we can make a significant impact in helping organizations identify top talent needed to succeed. Together, we will build a brighter future for businesses, individuals, and communities alike."

Pathway Staffing is headquartered at 1345 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI with a sales office in downtown Mount Clemens, MI at the Neway Creative Innovation Hub. This strategic presence enables Pathway Staffing to effectively serve clients across the State of Michigan and Midwest region. The vision is to expand into additional markets across the United States, particularly in cities where they are currently doing business, while staying connected to the communities they aim to uplift.

About Sena Info Technologies

Sena Info Technologies is a Grand Rapids, MI based IT consulting and staffing company with an annual revenue of $8 million. With a focus on delivering innovative IT solutions and exceptional talent to businesses across various industries, Sena Info Technologies is committed to driving success through technology and talent. www.senainfotech.com

About Pathway Staffing

Pathway Staffing is a purpose-driven talent acquisition firm dedicated to connecting individuals to opportunities. With personalized recruitment strategies and a commitment to social impact, Pathway Staffing aims to empower businesses to thrive by identifying and nurturing top talent. www.pathwaystaffing.com

Contact:

Shane Gianino

5862608289

[email protected]

SOURCE Pathway Staffing