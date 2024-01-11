Pathways Child Development Center Announces Enrollment for Children Ages 0-4

News provided by

Pathways Child Development Center

11 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

SOUTH OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways Child Development Center is pleased to announce its enrollment for children ages 0–4 for the upcoming year. More than just a daycare, Pathways offers an immersive educational environment with a strong emphasis on STEM-based activities, problem-solving skills, logic, and reasoning.

Continue Reading
Pathways Child Development Center
Pathways Child Development Center
Pathways Child Development Center
Pathways Child Development Center

The center is proud to be a government-approved facility for early childhood education subsidies, ensuring quality education for all. With a capacity of up to 60 children, Pathways provides a state-of-the-art 5-star facility that facilitates a homegrown, community-focused atmosphere.

At Pathways, children not only have a space to learn but also a place to develop meaningful connections. The day begins and ends with the children coming together as a community before transitioning into age-specific groups with specialized teachers. This structure allows for personalized attention and tailored learning experiences.

Pathways' curriculum incorporates age-appropriate activities designed to foster intellectual, emotional, and physical growth. Children will have access to a range of resources and tools to enhance their learning experience, including cutting-edge technology, educational toys, and interactive play areas.

Pathways' dedicated team of experienced educators is passionate about teaching and guiding young minds. They are committed to creating a nurturing environment that promotes curiosity, creativity, and exploration. Parents can rest assured knowing that their children are receiving the best care and education possible.

Pathways understands the financial considerations that come with enrolling children in quality early childhood education. The center offers flexible payment plans and accepts various forms of government subsidies to ensure accessibility for all families.

Enrollment for the upcoming year is now open at Pathways Child Development Center. Don't miss the opportunity to provide your child with a year of enriched learning experiences in a supportive and welcoming environment.

About Pathways Child Development Center

Pathways Child Development Center was established in June 2023 as an immersive educational environment with a strong focus on STEM-based activities and problem-solving skills. The center provides quality education for children ages 0–4 and operates as a government-approved facility for early childhood education subsidies. With a capacity for up to 60 children, Pathways offers a 5-star facility with a homegrown, community-focused atmosphere. To learn more, visit okpathways.com.

Contact Information
Joshua Means
[email protected]
(405) 768-2311

SOURCE Pathways Child Development Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.