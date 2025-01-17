Pathways Consulting Group Announces Merger with Sollus to Create ServiceNow Powerhouse Under the Pathways Umbrella

OLYPHANT, Pa., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways Consulting Group , a ServiceNow Elite Partner celebrated for its client-first approach, is proud to announce its merger with Sollus, marking a new chapter of growth and innovation under the Pathways umbrella. Together, these two industry leaders are redefining what it means to deliver elite ServiceNow solutions, guided by their shared commitment to excellence and the belief that they are "Better Together."

A Game-Changing Merger for the ServiceNow Ecosystem

This merger represents a strategic leap forward in addressing critical market gaps. While the ServiceNow landscape is crowded with large, generalized consultancies and scattered niche players, Pathways and Sollus are filling a unique void. Under the Pathways umbrella, the unified organization will provide:

A fully in-house team delivering high-quality, personalized ServiceNow solutions without offshoring. Enhanced Service Offerings: In 2025, an elevated CSM solution will revolutionize Customer Service Management with advanced AI-driven insights and ChatGPT-powered support.

What This Means for Clients and the Industry

Clients can expect the same personalized attention and exceptional service that have defined Pathways and Sollus over the years. With the combined strengths of these two Elite Partners, the organization will offer:

Comprehensive Solutions Across Industries: From Financial Services to SLED, delivering results-driven ServiceNow services that address real business challenges.

Continuous investment in R&D to remain at the forefront of ServiceNow technology. Collaborative Innovation: A people-first model that prioritizes in-house expertise and close client collaboration.

Leadership That Inspires Confidence

Under the leadership of Mary Manzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group, the organization will continue to emphasize financial responsibility, operational excellence, and diversity as a Certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise.

"We are excited to have the Sollus team join Pathways Consulting Group," Manzo said. "Both companies have been dedicated to ServiceNow since 2010 and have created a unique and special culture with experience and expertise that is appreciated across the industry. Because of this, our customers can expect the same great services, engaged team members, and effective solutions."

Join Us on This Exciting Journey

The merger of Pathways and Sollus signifies more than just a business transaction—it represents the unification of two cultures built on trust, innovation, and a commitment to helping clients achieve tangible outcomes. Together, we are stronger, more agile, and better equipped to drive the future of ServiceNow solutions.

For more information about our services and the impact of this merger, please visit https://pathwayscg.com/ or contact [email protected] .

About Pathways Consulting Group

We are ServiceNow experts. At Pathways, we listen. We care. We execute. As a Certified Women-Owned ServiceNow Elite Partner, Pathways Consulting Group has been helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade.

SOURCE Pathways Consulting Group