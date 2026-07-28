Pathways LA President & CEO Tamika Farr Elected Treasurer of the Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles

Leadership appointment strengthens Pathways LA's commitment to quality early childhood education across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA is proud to announce that President and CEO Tamika Farr has been elected Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles (CCALA), a countywide partnership of ten Resource & Referral Child Care agencies dedicated to strengthening families, supporting childcare providers, and advancing high-quality early learning throughout Los Angeles County.

As Treasurer, Farr will help guide the financial stewardship and strategic direction of one of the region's leading collaborative organizations working to improve access to affordable, high-quality childcare while advocating for policies that support children, families, and early childhood educators. CCALA's member agencies collectively provide childcare referrals, subsidy administration, provider training, workforce development, and advocacy that reach thousands of families and childcare professionals each year.

"This appointment is both an honor and a responsibility," said Tamika Farr, President and CEO of Pathways LA. "The Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles plays a vital role in ensuring families have access to quality childcare and that providers receive the resources, training, and advocacy they need to succeed. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to strengthen our collective impact and continue advancing equitable opportunities for children and families throughout Los Angeles County."

Under Farr's leadership, Pathways LA has expanded its impact by strengthening family engagement, supporting childcare providers and early educators, building strategic partnerships, and advancing equitable access to quality early learning. Farr brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience and a commitment to stronger communities.

"Tamika's election reflects not only her leadership, but also Pathways LA's longstanding commitment to collaboration and innovation within California's early childhood education system," said Cristina Alvarado, CCALA Executive Director. "We are proud to see her expertise recognized at the county level and know she will help strengthen the Alliance's work on behalf of families, providers, and children."

The Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles strengthens families by advancing high-quality childcare through collaboration, advocacy, and support for children, families, and the early childhood workforce.

About Pathways LA

For more than 45 years, Pathways LA has strengthened low-income and vulnerable working families by promoting high-quality early care and education, developing knowledgeable childcare providers, and building economically resilient communities.

SOURCE Pathways LA