Pathways LA Raises Over $100,000 at Record-Breaking "Seeds of Hope" Gala Celebrating 48 Years of Community Impact

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA welcomed more than 155 supporters, partners, and community leaders to its annual Seeds of Hope Fundraiser on May 16, raising more than $100,000 in support of children and families across Los Angeles County. The event marked the highest-grossing fundraiser in the organization's history.

Seeds of Hope is Pathways LA's signature fundraising event, with proceeds directly supporting Family Engagement services that connect families to critical resources, education, and support systems designed to strengthen lives and communities. Attendees included staff, board members, donors, elected officials, childcare providers, corporate partners, and longtime supporters of Pathways LA's mission.

We are deeply grateful to our Presenting Sponsors, Capital Group and CareConnect, and proud to recognize L.A. Care Health Plan as our Supporting Sponsor. We also thank our Friends of Pathways LA sponsors, including Child Care Resource Center, Connections for Children, Drew Child Development Corporation, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Options for Learning, IMA Financial Group, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Insperity, Wells Fargo, The Nancy Painter Foundation, and First 5 LA. Their partnership and early commitment helped make the evening possible and continue to strengthen the collective impact of Pathways LA's work throughout Los Angeles.

The gala was also proudly supported by Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who attended and delivered inspiring remarks highlighting the importance of investing in families, early childhood education, and community-based support services.

The gala also honored three extraordinary partners for their commitment to children and families: PBS SoCal, The Nancy Painter Foundation, and an outstanding, longtime childcare provider whose dedication has positively impacted countless families throughout the community.

KTLA anchor Wendy Burch served as emcee for the evening, bringing warmth, humor, and energy to the celebration. Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell also shared a special video message welcoming guests and encouraging continued investment in children and families.

During the evening's remarks, Pathways LA reflected on the organization's legacy and mission: "Tonight, we gather to celebrate 48 years of serving our community. Pathways LA stands on the shoulders of those who came before us and on the powerful vision of our founder, Bea Gold, who believed that every child deserves access to quality childcare. That vision continues to guide our work every single day."

In a time when support systems for families face increasing challenges, Seeds of Hope served as both a celebration and a reminder of what is possible when a community comes together around a shared purpose.

Pathways LA extends its sincere gratitude to every sponsor, donor, volunteer, attendee, committee member, and supporter who helped make the evening such a meaningful success.

Pathways LA invites the community to continue supporting our work to ensure every child, family, and early care provider has access to the resources, opportunities, and support needed to thrive. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit Pathways LA and follow us on Instagram at @PathwaysLA.

About Pathways LA

Pathways LA is dedicated to strengthening children, families, and communities through quality early care and education services and family support programs throughout Los Angeles County.

SOURCE Pathways LA