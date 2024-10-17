Pathways to Healing Faces E 390, 000 Cut in VOCA Funding, Urges Community Support

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways to Healing, a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault in the Midlands, announces a significant reduction in their funding through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). The $390,000 cut has deeply impacted the organization's ability to provide critical services for survivors, creating an urgent need for community support.

While this funding change presents challenges, Pathways to Healing remains steadfast in its mission to offer trauma-informed care, counseling, education, and advocacy to survivors of sexual assault. The organization would like to reassure the community that despite the cuts, they are committed to continuing their work with survivors, ensuring that no one feels alone in their healing journey.

"We understand that these are difficult times for many, and we remain grateful for the support we've received over the years. Now, more than ever, we're calling on our community to help sustain the vital services we provide," said Rebecca Lorick, Executive Director of Pathways to Healing. "Whether it's through financial donations, new clothing, items from our Amazon wishlist, or volunteering your time, every bit of help makes a real difference in the lives of survivors."

Pathways to Healing also encourages everyone to save the date for their annual Walk A Mile event on April 22, 2025. This event serves as a powerful demonstration of solidarity with survivors and acts as the organization's main fundraiser.

For more information on how you can help, or to make a one time or annual donation, please visit pathwaystohealing.com. Together, we can continue to support survivors, even in the face of funding challenges.

About Pathways to Healing

Pathways to Healing is a nonprofit organization based in the Midlands of South Carolina, offering free, confidential services to survivors of sexual assault. Their programs include counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and a 24-hour crisis hotline, serving survivors of all ages and backgrounds.

