Pathways to Safety International Launches the Women's Assist Global Network

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 20th anniversary, Pathways to Safety International – a non-profit dedicated to providing services to victims of gender-based violence abroad – has created the Women's Assist Global Network for women traveling internationally. The network provides access to critical resources and information regarding country-specific sexual assault law enforcement response, medical response, LGBTQ considerations and more, while also funding support services to help women sexually assaulted abroad.

In the past 20 years, Pathways to Safety International has provided comprehensive and often life-saving assistance to more than 10,000 Americans who have been victims in 163 countries.

"In 2018 alone, we helped more than 2,500 victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, forced marriage and trafficking," said Paula Lucas, Pathways founder and executive director. "While the recent New York Times articles about the dangers of women traveling solo overseas have raised awareness of these issues, we don't want women to be afraid; we want them to be informed and prepared."

Keri Potts, vice president of Pathways and a survivor of sexual assault while traveling abroad, adds, "We launched the Women's Assist Global Network because we want to encourage women to travel, to be bold and adventurous and to make sure they have vital resources to empower them."

Pathways is partnering with Wanderful, an international community of over 40,000 women travelers. Wanderful reaches thousands of women worldwide and recently launched the first identity-verified homesharing network for women, aimed particularly at supporting women who travel alone.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Pathways to Safety on this important initiative," said Beth Santos, Wanderful's founder and CEO. "By connecting their work with our international community and homesharing network, we can give women the tools they need to support one another on a global scale."

For more information on the Women's Assist Global Network, please visit www.pathwaystosafety.org.

About Pathways to Safety

Pathways to Safety undertakes the global challenge of assisting victims abroad who are enduring extreme suffering in isolated situations where support seems minimal and many obstacles block the path to safety.

About Wanderful

Wanderful is an international community and homesharing network for over 40,000 adventurous, independent, globally minded women who travel. Learn more at www.sheswanderful.com.

