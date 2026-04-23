Pathways to wellbeing: Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa leads the field in intentional travel with nine experiences designed to enrich, reset and connect

From skillcations and sound healing to day-breaks and digital detoxing, the new season at the Berkshires' premier wellness resort invites guests to 'escape with purpose' in Spring and Summer 2026

LENOX, Mass., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel has changed. In 2026, people are no longer simply looking to escape everyday life for a few days. They are seeking experiences that can enhance it: mental resets, shifts in mindset, journeys to self-improvement – not just travel that relaxes, but travel that transforms.

Cottages at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa

Miraval Berkshires Resorts & Spa has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to purpose-led retreats, offering guests wellbeing immersions, nature discovery, and experiences to strengthen body and mind since 2020. Within the 380 acres of Miraval Berkshires, the concept of 'luxury all-inclusive travel' extends beyond dining to encompass a skillcation curriculum, somatic nature experiences, and a daily schedule of spa-centered wellbeing offerings.

The Miraval philosophy is underpinned by much more than an intuitive understanding of 2026 travel trends. Published in February, research conducted by the wellbeing science non-profit Humin quantifies 'the Miraval Effect' – the demonstrable and lasting mental and metabolic impact generated by an intentional, wellbeing-rooted break.

The study found that 66% of guests reported a significant reduction in perceived stress several weeks or months after departure. In addition, 95% maintained a profound sense of belonging and social connection. Bridging the gap between clinical efficacy and luxury wellness experience, Miraval Berkshires ensures that a summer stay is not just a vacation, but a scientifically validated investment in longevity and life balance.

As the landscape awakens, the all-season New England getaway presents a purpose-driven program designed for spring renewal and summer vitality. From fungi to falconry, golf to gong yoga, Miraval Berkshires unveils a new curated experience program designed to send guests home refreshed, reskilled and better equipped to tackle the challenges of everyday life with serenity and grace.

What's on – Nine Miraval experiences for spring and summer 2026

1) Come back brighter: skillcations and learning

With demand for experience-driven skillcations rising and growing interest in the hands-on learning travel trend, Miraval Berkshires offers immersive, hands-on programming designed to blend learning with mindfulness. Mycology workshops introduce guests to the world of mushroom propagation at Meadowview Farm and invite them to put their newfound fungal knowledge into action at home with grow-your-own-kits. Meanwhile, budding metallurgists can turn to blacksmithing, with workshops designed to emphasize the presence, patience, and mind-body connection inherent in the ancient craft. Growing interest in culinary masterclasses in the Berkshires is met with an expanded menu of specialist-led gastronomic experiences.

2) One with nature: new animal connection experiences

As part of the expanding Miraval Berkshires Animal Connection programme, the resort is introducing new falconry and canine experiences designed to nurture a deeper bond with the natural world. The Art of Falconry invites guests to observe, connect, and move in harmony with majestic birds of prey, offering a unique lesson in presence and focus. For dog lovers, the Berkshires resort now offers 'Canine Connection Q&A', which explores how dogs learn and demonstrates science-based training concepts to improve communication with four-legged companions. Guests can also participate in the Therapy Dog Meet and Greet, a heartwarming session that highlights the profound impact therapy animals can have on human wellbeing and emotional enrichment.

3) 'Ask app not to track': analog travel in the Berkshires

While Oura Rings, Bricks, and bio-tracking apps dominate the lifestyle landscape, Miraval Berkshires swims against the tide and champions the analog travel countermovement. As travelers increasingly seek digital sabbaticals to escape 'notification fatigue', Miraval' signature Digital Mindfulness philosophy is proving increasingly resonant. This unfiltered approach to 'hushpitality' prioritizes presence over pings, using resources such as in-room cellphone sleeping bags and print newspapers rather than online to keep the nervous system calm. Through specialized programming including Digital Mindfulness: Strategies For Balance, guests engage in somatic grounding and tactile workshops, returning home with a JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) mindset and a tangible toolkit for tech-free living in a hyper-connected world.

4) The hole self: mindful golf season tees off

Miraval ranks as one of the top resorts with an 18-hole course in the Berkshires, and its fairways are now open for the 2026 season with significant enhancements, including rebuilt green complexes, restored and expanded bunkers, and a new tee box. A round of golf is included in every guest's stay, offering an opportunity to practice patience and presence. The exclusive Mindful Golf at Miraval Berkshires experience encourages players to let go of expectations and shift their mindset toward the sport and the way it is played.

5) In the male: elevating men's mental fitness

Coinciding with Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Miraval Berkshires offers transformative experiences for male guests – an audience often underserved in the wellness space – making Miraval an ideal men's wellbeing retreat this June. The resort promotes intentional mental fitness, harmonizing guided mindfulness and targeted stress-management workshops with energizing outdoor, movement-based programming. Alongside Mindful Golf, highlights include hiking in the Berkshires and a dedicated men's spa wellness program. Specialized mental fitness workshops for men are designed to cultivate resilience and enduring balance.

6) Brain food: mindful eating

In an era dominated by the quick-fix culture of GLP-1 medications, Miraval Berkshires presents an evolved alternative to conventional weight-loss retreats or bootcamps. A sanctuary for metabolic health immersion and body recomposition focused on mindful eating, Miraval teaches guests how to curb inflammation and master their metabolism through nutrient-dense nourishment rather than calorie-counting restriction. Having seen a 20.5% increase in demand for culinary experiences and muscle-sparing wellness programming in the space of a year, Miraval Berkshires presents a longevity-focused curriculum where 'weight loss' is not the goal, but the natural by-product of a vagus nerve reset and a balanced life.

7) Going, going, gong: sound healing

Sound healing has become one of Miraval Berkshires' most sought-after offerings, especially among guests traveling from the Northeast searching for sound-healing experiences near New York City. According to Director of Wellness Daniel Loehr, the practice's growing popularity is driven by a desire for contrast – an intentional shift away from fast-paced, high-intensity lifestyles toward moments of stillness and recalibration. New experiences include Gong Yoga, which pairs gentle, movement-based meditation with an immersive gong sound bath. The resort has also introduced multi-sensory offerings such as the Aquatic Sound Bath, incorporating the calming element of water, and Perception of Sound, a sensory-deprivation sound-bath experience designed to heighten awareness of vibration and tone.

8) A day in the life: Miraval micro-getaways

Miraval Berkshires Day Package offers a condensed version of the resort's signature experience – a world of wellbeing without the overnight stay. Priced at $519 Sunday to Friday and $549 on Saturdays, the Miraval Berkshires Day Pass includes lunch, access to Miraval Berkshires amenities, yoga, meditation and fitness classes, and up to $240 credit to be used for treatments at the Life in Balance Spa, on private wellness sessions, or for fee-based activities including equine and culinary workshops.

9) Family Connection Week returns in 2027

Intentional travel isn't just for grown-ups; Miraval Berkshires also announces the return of its much-loved Family Connection Week in February 2027, extending its wellbeing offering across the generations for a limited time only.

Now in its third year, the all-ages wellness retreat sees the usually adults-only resort welcomes guests aged five and above to take part in a roster of wellbeing experiences specially designed for all the family, including sound-bowl meditations and outdoor adventures to interactive culinary classes.

Find out more and book at miravalresorts.com/berkshires and follow the resort at instagram.com/miravalberkshires.

About Miraval Resorts & Spas

Miraval Resorts & Spas is a global leader in wellness resorts and spas, inspiring individuals to create a life in balance through mindfulness, connection, and wellbeing. A pioneer in the destination-wellness category for more than 30 years, the brand opened its flagship property, Miraval Arizona in Tucson in 1995, becoming one of the first resorts to offer thoughtfully designed integrative wellbeing experiences. Today the portfolio includes Miraval Arizona; Miraval Austin in Texas; Miraval Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts; and Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara in Carlsbad, California. The brand's first international destination, Miraval The Red Sea launches in 2026.

Part of Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, Miraval continues to set new standards in luxury wellness. Recent third-party research led by Humin, a non-profit wellbeing science organization, indicates immersive retreats are associated with sustained improvements in wellbeing and reduced perceived stress, that extends well beyond a guest's stay, reflecting Miraval's evidence-informed approach to wellbeing hospitality. For more information, visit MiravalResorts.com. Follow Miraval on Facebook and Instagram, and tag your journey with #MiravalMoments.

SOURCE Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa