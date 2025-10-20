Pathwork and AIMCOR Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in Life Insurance Distribution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathwork, the AI-native platform modernizing the $160 billion life and health insurance market, today announced a strategic partnership with AIMCOR Group, LLC, a leading national marketing organization comprised of 40 Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs). Through this collaboration, AIMCOR will deploy Pathwork's Knowledge Assistant across the AIMCOR Exchange, and AIMCOR members will receive a preferred offering of Pathwork's BGA Case Underwriter solution—bringing faster, more accurate case management to an industry long burdened by fragmented, manual workflows and outdated software.

Within two weeks of launching the partnership, over 50% of AIMCOR member firms selected Pathwork as their pre‑application software, with more firms joining daily. This rapid adoption underscores how AI and modern technology are reshaping life insurance distribution and how AIMCOR member firms are evolving to the new normal in the life insurance space.

The Pathwork Knowledge Assistant equips distribution teams with instant access to centralized product, underwriting, and operations knowledge, while the BGA Case Underwriter applies predictive and generative AI to streamline pre‑application intake, triage, and case analysis, helping brokers move faster and quote more accurately.

"AIMCOR's mission is to enable new distribution, engage consumers, and deliver financial security. Partnering with Pathwork helps our members modernize their operations with tools that improve speed, accuracy, and advisor experience," said Marc Verbos, EVP and President of Distribution for AIMCOR Group, LLC. "The strong early adoption reflects how ready our firms are to embrace practical AI that delivers measurable results."

"Life and health distribution has been held back by manual processes and scattered data," said Ian Levinsky, CEO & Co-Founder at Pathwork. "Our systems change this paradigm by amplifying brokers' work with intelligence and automation. We're thrilled to support AIMCOR and its members as they raise the bar for case management and advisor service."

"Pathwork is now our go-to underwriting tool. What once took days, checking carrier guides, medical histories, and complex case rules, now takes seconds. We've ditched the cheat sheets, cut hours of manual work each day, and deliver faster, more accurate recommendations to our advisors." - Jeremy Pickett, Principal at Pickett Group, Inc..

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.pathwork.com

About Pathwork

Pathwork is an AI-native platform purpose-built to modernize life and health insurance distribution. By combining structured insurance data with predictive and generative AI, Pathwork transforms complex, manual workflows into intelligent systems—empowering brokers and carriers to underwrite, place, and retain policies faster and more accurately. Since launching in 2024, Pathwork has supported over 65 brokerages and analyzed more than 10,000 client cases.

About AIMCOR

AIMCOR Group, LLC is a national insurance distribution organization that is committed to making a difference in the lives of its members, advisors, and consumers by enabling new distribution, engaging consumers, and delivering financial security to American families across all ages, income levels, and cultural backgrounds, while introducing excitement to the industry by way of its relentless focus on innovation, expansion, diversification, and profitability. To learn more about AIMCOR Group, visit aimcorgroup.com

SOURCE Pathwork