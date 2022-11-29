Patient Admissions, Discharges and Transfer Notifications Enable Proactive Healthcare Delivery to Providers

HI-BRIDGE HIE expands its connectivity offerings for providers with the addition of real-time alerting

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morehouse School of Medicine and the HI-BRIDGE Health Information Exchange (HIE) have announced the latest enhancement to their platform; ADT (Admissions Discharge Transfer) Alerts.

The ADT event notification service will allow clinicians, providers, and payors to receive real-time alerts on patient-related events throughout the Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN).

As patients receive treatment in connected facilities, HI-BRIDGE will relay clinical information about the event to key members of that patient's care team. HI-BRIDGE offers its users a variety of delivery mechanisms in which to receive real-time alerts, including but not limited to: Direct Message, Platform Notification, or Custom Integration via HL7 messaging.

"Event notifications play a critical role in coordinating and providing quality patient care. The notification system will help to empower clinicians and providers with the information they need in real-time" said Carmen L. Hughes, MBA, executive director, HI-BRIDGE HIE. "Our providers have been asking for this capability, and now they will be able to proactively receive clinical information at the point of care or in a healthcare crisis; this is crucial for continuity of patient care," Hughes said.

The HI-BRIDGE HIE is an independent regional information exchange established through the National Center for Primary Care at Morehouse School of Medicine and connected to GaHIN, the state designated health information network. The simplified exchange of comprehensive, real-time patient health information supports care coordination and optimal health outcomes by eliminating disparities and improving access to health information.

HI-BRIDGE HIE continuously seeks ways to improve the quality of healthcare information delivered to its providers. "Health Information Exchanges are an important component in the delivery of quality healthcare, and we believe our providers are best served when we provide them with the most up-to-date information possible," said Dominic H. Mack, MD, MBA, executive medical director, HI-BRIDGE HIE, director, National Center for Primary Care, and faculty member for Family Medicine, at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Established in 2014, HI-BRIDGE HIE, is a mission-based Regional Health Information Exchange (formerly Georgia HealthConnect) created to provide interoperability through integrated technology and clinical support services to meet the needs of smaller practices, hospitals, and health systems for the electronic exchange of patient clinical information. HI-BRIDGE HIE is member affiliate of Georgia's state HIE, Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), through which bi-directional data exchange enables users to have access to statewide and nationwide patient clinical record data at the point of patient care. HI-BRIDGE HIE is based out of the National Center for Primary Care at the Morehouse School of Medicine, in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at https://hibridgehie.org/

