Patient Advocacy and Health Care Provider Groups Urge California Legislators to Ensure Better Care for Californians with Diabetes

CGMs monitor blood glucose levels, information that is critical to effective daily diabetes management, and many of the CGMs have alarms to inform patients when blood glucose is exceeding or falling below safe levels. CGMs can help prevent severe hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, which help keep people with diabetes healthier and help reduce the need for urgent treatment in an emergency room or the need for hospitalization.

Assembly Member Adam Gray (D-21) has championed this issue for several years. "Every Democrat and Republican in the State Legislature supports covering CGMs for Medi-Cal patients. We cannot continue to deny the most vulnerable Californians this standard of care. Expanding coverage is a win-win. Patients will experience improved health outcomes and the state will save money by reducing hospitalizations."

The coalition leading this campaign points to the fact that private insurers and more than 30 other states' Medicaid programs already cover CGMs for their enrollees. "Unaccountable bureaucrats have stood in the way of this common-sense proposal for long enough," Assemblyman Gray stated.

More than four million Californians, or one in seven adults, have diabetes. The state of California has the highest level of new cases of diabetes annually in the nation. Unfortunately, diabetes is on the rise with the number of people with disease increasing 32 percent over the past ten years. Diabetes is a leading cause of life-threatening and disabling complications including heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death. Diabetes also carries a staggering financial burden. The cost of diagnosed diabetes in California is an estimated $39.5 billion each year, according to the ADA's most recent "Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2017" report, published last month.

"People with diabetes have health care expenditures that are approximately 2.3 times higher than those without diabetes, and they are more likely to receive their health care from Medicaid programs such as Medi-Cal than people who do not have diabetes," said the American Diabetes Association's National Advocacy Committee Vice Chair Francisco Prieto, MD, who is a Sacramento-area physician. "When individuals with diabetes do not have access to the tools and services to effectively manage their diabetes, their health suffers. This puts them at increased risk for complications and impacts their medical costs, which can be up to eight times higher than for an individual with well-controlled or non-advanced diabetes."

In addition to the ADA, coalition groups participating in this campaign include the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition (DPAC). The group will continue to work with legislators, state agencies and other stakeholders throughout the session to advance these budget proposals and advocate for coverage of CGMs. To learn more and join this effort, visit diabetes.org/cgmca.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Lisa Murdock, 703-549-1500, ext. 7415

lmurdock@diabetes.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-advocacy-and-health-care-provider-groups-urge-california-legislators-to-ensure-better-care-for-californians-with-diabetes-300638247.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Related Links

http://www.diabetes.org

