Patient and Nurse Form Lasting Bond After Near-death Experience

When her parents took her to the hospital, doctors immediately ordered chest X-rays and scans to get a closer look at her lungs.

From the get-go, Zink and her parents felt a connection to her nurse, Melissa Bazzrea Smith, who provided clear communication and a reassuring presence.

"She treated me like her own kid while I was there," said Zink. "If it wasn't for her, I may have lost my life."

Through every step of Zink's journey, Smith was by her side.

"I knew Landri and her parents were depending on me and I couldn't let them down," said Smith.

Zink was transferred to Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City where she stayed for six days - four of those days in the intensive care unit while she was in critical condition. Doctors determined that she had pneumonia - an infection of the lungs.

About a month later, Zink and Smith ran into each other at a local hair salon.

"I started crying and she started crying and we hugged," said Smith. "We exchanged numbers and have stayed in touch since."

As a freshman in college, Zink hopes to pursue a career in nursing. She spoke with Smith about her career aspirations. Smith shared her own journey to nursing which included volunteering at the hospital as a teenager and an eight-year career as a nurse technician before graduating from nursing school.

Thanks to her experiences as a patient, Zink now knows she wants to become an ER nurse like her new mentor.

"It makes me feel great that Landri wants to be an ER nurse," said Smith. "It's a reminder of why I do what I do, which is helping people and saving lives. I was inspired by my Mimi (grandma) to become a nurse and hopefully I can inspire more people to pursue nursing."

