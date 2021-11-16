Patient and Physician Interviewed on "Patient and Caregiver Guide to Bladder Cancer" segment on The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, 2021, the Lifetime Television Program, The Balancing Act, featured a segment sponsored by Photocure Inc. called "Patient and Caregiver Guide to Bladder Cancer."

This award-winning morning TV show provided information about bladder cancer and included interviews with a physician and a patient who shared their experiences with Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl).

This program was sponsored by Photocure Inc. out of the United States. The content is intended for U.S. audiences only.

U.S. residents can click to watch the TV segment.

About The Balancing Act®

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the fourth most common cancer in the U.S. with approximately 270 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate), 81 000 new cases and more than 18 000 deaths annually in 2020. It is the fourth most common cancer found in men in the U.S.

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. It is estimated that upwards of $5.71 billion will be spent on bladder cancer in the U.S. in the year 2020. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe, and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Canada, Chile, Australia and New Zealand. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partnering-with-photocure/our-partners/ for further information on our commercial partners.

Product Indication for Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Cysview is an optical imaging agent indicated for use in the cystoscopic detection of carcinoma of the bladder, including carcinoma in situ (CIS), among patients suspected or known to have lesion(s) on the basis of a prior cystoscopy, or in patients undergoing surveillance cystoscopy for carcinoma of the bladder.

Cysview is used with the KARL STORZ D-Light C Photodynamic Diagnostic (PDD) system to perform Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®) as an adjunct to White Light Cystoscopy.

Important Risk & Safety Information

Limitations of Use

Cysview is not a replacement for random bladder biopsies or other procedures used in the detection of bladder cancer.

Warnings and Precautions

Anaphylactoid shock, hypersensitivity reactions, bladder pain, cystitis, and abnormal urinalysis have been reported after administration of Cysview. The most common adverse reactions seen in clinical trials were bladder spasm, dysuria, hematuria, and bladder pain.

Contraindications

Cysview should not be used in patients with porphyria, gross hematuria, or with known hypersensitivity to hexaminolevulinate or any derivative of aminolevulinic acid. Cysview may fail to detect some malignant lesions. False-positive fluorescence may occur due to inflammation, cystoscopic trauma, scar tissue, previous bladder biopsy, and recent BCG therapy or intravesical chemotherapy. No specific drug interaction studies have been performed.

Use in Specific Populations

Safety and effectiveness have not been established in pediatric patients. There are no available data on Cysview use in pregnant women. Adequate reproductive and developmental toxicity studies in animals have not been performed. Systemic absorption following administration of Cysview is expected to be minimal. There are no data on the presence of hexaminolevulinate in human or animal milk, the effects on a breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. The development and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for Cysview and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from Cysview or from the underlying maternal condition.

Use of the KARL STORZ D-Light C Photodynamic Diagnostic (PDD) System

Cysview is approved for use with the KARL STORZ D-Light C Photodynamic Diagnostic (PDD) system. For system set up and general information for the safe use of the PDD system, please refer to the KARL STORZ instruction manuals for each of the components.

Prior to Cysview administration, read the Full Prescribing Information and follow the preparation and reconstitution instructions.

About Photocure

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). Photocure Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey, and a fully owned subsidiary of Photocure ASA. For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com.

