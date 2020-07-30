Patient art takes center stage at World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, FootJoy, TaylorMade designs support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

At St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, child life specialists create many opportunities for children to play and express themselves. Therapeutic activities like art can enhance their coping skills and provide an outlet for feelings, peer interaction and a sense of mastery. To share some of their inspirational drawings with the world, FedEx partnered with FootJoy ® and St. Jude to feature artwork from patients Ally, Caleb, Dakota and Nate, which will be worn by FootJoy athletes Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson, Cameron Smith and Justin Thomas , respectively. In addition, a collection of all the designs will be featured on FootJoy shoes worn by Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and more than two dozen others.

New for 2020, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa will be protecting their TaylorMade® putters with artwork created by St. Jude patients Alana, Anthony Lawrence, Caleb, David, Juvencio and Victoria.

St. Jude patients are artists and athletes

The artwork created by St. Jude patients is just a small part of how they inspire professional athletes all year long. PGA TOUR players also connect with their personal stories of triumph and athleticism. For example, patients Dakota, 14, and Ally, 17, are resident competitive golfers who hope to become professional golfers one day. Earlier this year, Dakota made national news when he carded his first career hole-in-one while still in treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). He recently completed treatment and returns for ongoing checkups. Ally, a strong competitor and inspiration on her high school golf team, is now out of treatment after a diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumor. Patient Caleb, 11, is a fan of professional wrestling and is currently in treatment for ALL. Patient Nate, 10, is now out of treatment of medulloblastoma and spends his time focusing on his favorite sports, golf, video games and basketball. Victoria, 13, has a love for art that reflects her positive outlook on life. More information is available about the Birdies for St. Jude campaign and these children via St. Jude Inspire. Click on their names to read and share their stories.

In yet one more showing of support for the kids at St. Jude, PUMA® Golf athletes Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland will each sign a pair of their new RISE UP golf shoes that will be auctioned to lucky fans. Donations through events like this help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. The global awareness opportunity during the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is important because St. Jude freely shares its groundbreaking discoveries, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

