Patient Care America Announces Acquisition of Lyfebulb

Combining Resources to Create the Premier, Patient-Focused Renal Solutions Provider

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Care America ("PCA") announces that it recently completed the acquisition of Lyfebulb Holdings Inc., ("Lyfebulb") an online digital platform that empowers people living with chronic illnesses to thrive through education, innovation, and connectivity.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Lyfebulb team into the Patient Care America family. Lyfebulb has established itself as a trusted resource for those living with serious health conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes and transplants," stated Phil Keough, CEO of Patient Care America. "This partnership will help broaden our range of patient centered services to create leading comprehensive solutions that enhance the health and well-being of our patients."

Patient Care America Acquires Lyfebulb Post this

The Lyfebulb management team, led by co-founder and former CEO Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, will remain in place and lead Lyfebulb's patient-engagement services. Dr. Hehenberger will operate as President of Lyfebulb, a Patient Care America company, and will also take on the role of Chief Medical Officer of PCA.

"Lyfebulb is excited to join forces with Patient Care America to continue to positively impact patients in the chronic illness space. We have spent over a decade identifying and validating the need for patient connectivity, education and innovation in diabetes and kidney disease, with a specific focus on the optimal management of kidney transplants," added Dr. Hehenberger. "With the additional resources and capabilities offered by our new colleagues, we can accelerate the implementation of our accumulated knowledge through new digital tools, services and offerings."

Lyfebulb will continue to operate its digital platforms, www.TransplantLyfe.com and www.CancerLyfe.com, as a Patient Care America company. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Patient Care America

Patient Care America, a leading national provider of nutritional therapies for malnourished dialysis patients, is a healthcare service organization comprised of dedicated professionals committed to delivering the highest quality patient care to achieve optimal therapeutic outcomes. Its dedicated, multidisciplinary team of pharmacists, nurses, dietitians, and other health care professionals provide NutriRite® Intradialytic Parenteral Nutrition (IDPN) and NutriRite Home™ Intraperitoneal Nutrition (IPN) formulas, helping enhance quality of life for all patients through innovative and patient-centered approaches.

www.pcacorp.com

Patient Care America Contact:

Phil Keough

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Lyfebulb Contact:

Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD

President, Lyfebulb, a PCA Company

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lyfebulb