Patient Care America Launches KidneyLyfe, a Digital Community Empowering People Living with Kidney Disease

New platform supports patients with chronic kidney disease and dialysis through connection, education, and peer support

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Kidney Day, Patient Care America, a premier renal healthcare provider specializing in precision medicine nutrition support and clinical solutions for kidney disease patients, is proud to announce the launch of KidneyLyfe.com, a safe, moderated place where people living with kidney disease can connect online, feel supported by peers, and share experiences with others who face similar challenges.

KidneyLyfe was created to address the isolation many patients experience by offering a safe, supportive online space where individuals can connect with others who understand their journey, access trusted education, and feel more empowered in their care. The platform is designed for patients at every stage of kidney disease, as well as care partners supporting loved ones.

"This launch reflects our commitment to putting the patient first in everything we do," said Philip Keough, President & CEO of Patient Care America. "KidneyLyfe is designed around the real needs of people living with kidney disease, supporting individuals as active participants in their care."

Through KidneyLyfe, members can access:

One ‑ to ‑ one connections with fellow patients who share similar experiences;

with fellow patients who share similar experiences; Discussion forums to exchange insights, ask questions, and find peer support;

to exchange insights, ask questions, and find peer support; Podcasts, blogs, and webinars featuring real patient stories and expert perspectives; and

featuring real patient stories and expert perspectives; and Educational resources that extend learning beyond the clinic, informed by both lived experience and clinical expertise.

"Experiencing chronic illness is isolating and finding peer support is often difficult through traditional channels," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, Founder of Lyfebulb, a Patient Care America company. "That's why we created KidneyLyfe - to offer a supportive online space where patients can connect, learn, and feel empowered. This platform is about bringing people together, sharing real experiences, and making sure no one faces this disease alone."

KidneyLyfe is part of Patient Care America's broader commitment to advancing patient‑centered care by developing solutions that support individuals with kidney disease beyond the clinic and empower patients in their healthcare decisions.

Patients and care partners are invited to join the community at www.kidneylyfe.com.

About Patient Care America

Patient Care America is a premier renal healthcare provider specializing in precision medicine nutrition support and clinical solutions for kidney disease patients. PCA offers evidence-based therapies such as IDPN (Intradialytic Parenteral Nutrition) and IPN (Intraperitoneal Nutrition) to help manage malnutrition and improve clinical outcomes. Backed by published research, its therapies are trusted by nephrology teams and dialysis clinics nationwide. PCA also offers bundled prescription medications, streamlining delivery and supporting improved medication adherence. PCA advances its commitment to supporting patients beyond the clinic with the patient empowerment tools delivered through its Lyfebulb platform.

www.pcacorp.com

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a Patient Care America company focused on empowering people living with chronic diseases through education, innovation, and connectivity. Lyfebulb developed and operates both TransplantLyfe.com and KidneyLyfe.com, community‑driven platforms that empower patients to achieve optimal health outcomes, as well as an app to help patients keep track of symptoms and medications, called TransplantLyfe365.

www.lyfebulb.com

