Patient-Care Logistics SaaS Company, VectorCare, Announces Major Rebranding and Welcomes New Board Members

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, a Sausalito-based SaaS company, recently unveiled a major rebranding, reflecting the company's transformation to an all-in-one patient care logistics solution. Since pivoting to a SaaS model in late 2016, VectorCare has established itself as a leader in patient care logistics: managing over $1.6 billion in healthcare costs across upwards of 1600 facilities nationwide.

VectorCare

"We're excited to share our new company evolution," comments David Emanuel, CEO. "As we continue to innovate and digitally transform patient-centered care delivery, this new brand is aligned with our goals to improve patient logistics across the entire healthcare continuum for all care team members. Every transport, DME delivery, or home health visit helps patients on their journey to health, so it's crucial that care teams have the right software solutions to schedule & manage each care delivery event in realtime."

The rebranding initiative includes a full redesign of the company's visual brand, website, logo, and more. The platform itself underwent some major UI/UX design changes, now sporting a user-friendly and simplified interface.

The company's revamped website, www.vectorcare.com , includes in-depth information on its care logistics products for healthcare and service providers. VectorCare's new publication, The Patient Care Logistics Journal, was also launched on the new website. The journal showcases interviews, new perspectives, and innovative thinking around the transformation of patient-centered care delivery.

To complete the metamorphosis, VectorCare also warmly welcomes industry leaders Lisa Maki and Paul Willard to the Board of Directors.

Lisa Maki is a serial entrepreneur currently managing strategic partnerships in Microsoft's Healthcare NEXT group. Previously, she co-founded PokitDok, an API platform that powered healthcare interoperability to improve the business of health, and DokChain, a decentralized data exchange for healthcare administrative transactions and identity verification.

Currently a Partner at grep -vc, Paul Willard had previously been a partner at Storm Ventures and Subtraction Capital. Formerly, he carried a 14-year career as a senior product and marketing executive and CMO at well-known technology, financial services and health tech focused companies Coupons.com, Practice Fusion, Atlassian, and NextCard.

"We're not here to 'move fast and break things'", Emanuel explains. "Everything we create is built with intentionality and patient outcomes in mind. To that end, we've carefully assembled a board & advisory team of experts in both healthcare delivery and Silicon-Valley innovation. To that end, we're excited to welcome Paul and Lisa onboard."

VectorCare: Founded in 2011, VectorCare is building the comprehensive platform for patient care logistics. Their mission is to design software solutions which empower care teams– both healthcare providers and service providers– to deliver more successful patient journeys.

Contact

Kennedy Petersen

VectorCare

(707)338-6796

[email protected]

www.vectorcare.com

SOURCE VectorCare

Related Links

http://www.vectorcare.com

