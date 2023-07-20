Patient-Centered Health Network, IMA Medical Group, Expands its Reach with a New State-of-the-Art Primary Care Clinic in Lakeland

SOUTH LAKELAND, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA Medical Group (IMA), a trusted provider of exceptional senior-focused, family-like healthcare services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest state-of-the-art primary care clinic in South Lakeland. This extraordinary addition represents IMA's commitment to providing outstanding medical care while introducing a wide range of innovative services to promote wellness, chronic condition management, and preventive care for the senior community in Polk County that will elevate the patient's experience to new heights.

The new modernized facility encompasses an expansive space of 20,000+ square feet, featuring a large inviting lobby designed to create a warm atmosphere for all visitors and 22 spacious exam rooms designed to offer privacy, comfort, and convenience during medical consultations. Additionally, patients will be delighted by a beautiful café area to relax and enjoy refreshments while they wait.

With a focus on diagnostics and comprehensive care, the new clinic houses X-Ray, a large laboratory, fundoscopy and ultrasound rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide efficient and accurate test results, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care in a comfortable and well-equipped environment.

A standout feature of the clinic is the beautiful wellness center, an expansive area dedicated to promoting the senior population's physical, mental, and social well-being. Here, patients have access to engaging activities, educational programs, and resources to enhance their overall quality of life.

"We are thrilled to introduce our beautifully designed, state-of-the-art clinic in South Lakeland, Polk County," Donna Walker, CEO of IMA Medical Group, said. "We are particularly excited about our in-house diagnostic facilities, including X-ray. Our vision was to create a healthcare facility that not only provides exceptional medical services, but also offers a welcoming, comfortable, and social environment for our patients. We'll showcase an expansive lobby and stunning café area (which will feature multiple TVs including those dedicated to sports viewing for our sport enthusiast members) and a large wellness center. Our newest clinic will undoubtedly exceed the expectations of our patients and their families."

Under the exceptional leadership of Regional Medical Director Dr. Samuel Korley, the clinic is staffed with an outstanding team of highly skilled physicians and compassionate healthcare professionals dedicated to providing individualized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, values, and concerns.

The new IMA Diabetes Care Team, in partnership with Stability Health, provides Advanced Diabetes Care to patients and is the latest addition to the IMA capabilities. This newly introduced diabetes care team is a virtual, customized care program designed to provide guidance and expert support to patients with diabetes. "We are very excited to introduce our new IMA Diabetes Care Team to our patients who are living with diabetes," said Sharon Nisbet, RN, Clinic President of IMA Medical Group. "This innovative approach is set to redefine the landscape of diabetes care, empowering individuals with invaluable tools and resources to lead healthier lives as they learn to unlock the secrets of diabetes management."

The grand opening of the South Lakeland clinic is scheduled for Thursday, August 10, 2023. The new clinic is located at 4729 US Hwy 98 South, Suite 201. Lakeland, FL 33812. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 863-646-9663. For more information about IMA Medical Group and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

IMA Medical Group provides high-quality, patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, focusing on improving patient outcomes. At 22 clinics in Central Florida, over 70 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 22,000 Medicare members in partnership with all leading Medicare health plans. For more information, visit www.imamedicalgroup.com

