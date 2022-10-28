Patient Centric Healthcare App Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bayer, Koninklijke Philips, Pfizer, Siemens, Medtronic & More

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient centric healthcare app market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.9% during 2022-2028. This report on global patient centric healthcare app market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global patient centric healthcare app market by segmenting the market based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the patient centric healthcare app market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population

Enhanced Access and Flexibility with Novel Technologies

Market Challenges

Lack of awareness and Guidance

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Technology

Phone-Based Apps

Web-Based Apps

Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Market by Operating System

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Market by Category

Wellness Management

Fitness Patient Centric Apps

Lifestyle & Stress Patient Centric Apps

Diet & Nutrition Patient Centric Apps

Diseases & Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance Patient Centric Apps

Medication Reminders & Information Patient Centric Apps

Women's Health & Pregnancy Patient Centric Apps

Disease Specific Patient Centric Apps

Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market



4. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Analysis



5. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Technology



6. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Operating System



7. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Category



8. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by End User



9. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Region



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Bayer AG

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

iPatientCare, Inc.

Klick Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

MobileSmith, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens AG

