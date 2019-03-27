Patient Centric Healthcare Revenue Capture and Management

HOUSTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caducian, LLC announced today that it is recruiting more patients in development of its proprietary, patent pending solution to address healthcare revenue capture and management difficulties. Caducian (https://caducian.com) is a healthcare informatics company focused on reducing time wasted and money overspent by patients. Caducian's patent pending data analytics simplifies the exchanges between patients and healthcare providers. The key benefits include reducing wasted time, over spending and delays in patients receiving the prescriptions, lab work and procedures that are requested by their healthcare providers.

Studies show medication non-adherence alone contributes upwards of USD 300 million to avoidable costs, comprising up to 10% of total healthcare costs. Caducian brings together veterans throughout the Texas Medical Center (TMC) in Houston, Texas. TMC is the largest medical center in the world. (https://www.tmc.edu/about-tmc/facts-and-figures/)

"I am extremely pleased to be working with Caducian to quickly increase patient knowledge and to decrease our patients wasted time and money. At the same time, we reduce our groups wasted time and resources," said Dr. Timothy A. Connolly. Dr. Connolly is the Medical Director of Respiratory Care Services at Houston Methodist Hospital (https://www.houstonmethodist.org), a partner of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants (https://www.houstonlungdocs.com) and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine (https://weillcornell.org).

Caducian focuses on revenue capture and management problems well known in the healthcare industry. Caducian provides a patient centric approach that puts the patient in control without the patient having to have knowledge about the mysterious world of healthcare codes or insurers intricate formularies and ever changing policies.

"Almost everyone I know has had to deal with this difficult confluence of mysterious medical codes and healthcare insurance companies, including Medicare, equally complex policies and practices," said Kinn Moursund, CEO of Caducian. "The amount of time it takes to rectify a problem that never should have happened in the first place is staggering."

Working closely with entities at the TMC provides a unique opportunity for Caducian to help alleviate well known problems associated with the implementation of different Electronic Medical Records (EMR) companies' solutions utilized by these different institutions. Putting the power back into the patient's hands allows the patient to save time and money regardless of the EMR used by any healthcare provider. And the patients aren't required to spend time educating themselves on this challenging and fast changing world of healthcare codes, pharmaceutical variations, pharmacies (and pharmacy benefits managers), insurance policies and insurance formularies.

About Caducian, LLC

Caducian, LLC is a privately held healthcare informatics company. Caducian focuses on patient centric solutions for revenue capture and management problems in the healthcare industry. Caducian's seasoned international team provides a framework to rapidly address patients and healthcare providers difficulties in implementing and adhering to the various Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements. https://www.caducian.com

About the Texas Medical Center

The Texas Medical Center (TMC) is the world's largest medical center containing 54 medicine-related institutions, with 21 hospitals and eight specialty institutions, eight academic and research institutions, four medical schools, seven nursing schools, three public health organizations, two pharmacy schools and a dental school. The TMC has over 160,000 visitors each day. The Texas Medical Center houses the world's largest children's hospital (Texas Children's Hospital), as well as the world's largest cancer hospital (MD Anderson Cancer Center). https://www.tmc.edu

Media Contact:

news@caducian.com

+1.650.687.7080

SOURCE Caducian, LLC

Related Links

http://www.caducian.com

