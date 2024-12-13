Patient Controlled Injectors Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 12.33 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including healthcare providers, government agencies and health authorities, insurance providers, and academic and private research organizations—along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach US$ 12.33 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.71 billion in 2021; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Patient controlled injectors are medical devices that allow patients to administer their own medication, typically for pain management, by injecting a pre-measured dose. These devices offer a convenient and controlled administration, particularly in settings such as post-operative care or chronic pain conditions. The patient controlled injectors market is growing owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising demand for personalized medicine. Additionally, the aging population and growing emphasis on home healthcare contribute to the market expansion.

Market leaders and key company profiles

Gerresheimer AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Ypsomed AG

Westbourne Medical Limited

Enable Injections

scPharmaceuticals Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

BD

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services

Overview of Report Findings

Increased Demand for Home Healthcare: As healthcare systems shift toward home-based care, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical devices that empower patients to manage their treatment at home is growing. Patient controlled injectors offer patients the autonomy to administer medications, such as pain relief, insulin, or hormone therapy, without needing frequent hospital visits. Injectors are essential for individuals with chronic conditions who require ongoing therapy, as well as post-surgical patients who need pain management. The convenience, cost-effectiveness, and comfort of administering injections in a familiar environment are key factors that increase the need for patient controlled injectors. The increased demand for home healthcare is significantly driving the growth of the patient controlled injectors market. Moreover, technological advancements such as remote monitoring and smart features enhance safety and efficiency, making these devices an ideal solution for home healthcare and contributing to the overall market growth. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements present significant opportunities in the patient controlled injectors market by enhancing device functionality, safety, and patient experience. Innovations such as smart injectors with wireless connectivity, real-time data transmission, and remote monitoring allow healthcare providers to track patient progress and adjust treatment plans remotely. Moreover, advancements in user interface design make devices more intuitive, improving ease of use for patients. Integration with mobile apps enables patients to monitor their injections and receive alerts, enhancing treatment adherence. These technological developments improve outcomes, propelling growth in the patient controlled injectors market. Geographical Insights: In 2021, North America led the patient controlled injectors market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 3.71 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 12.33 Billion CAGR 12.9 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the patient controlled injectors market is segmented into electronic wearable injectors, mechanical wearable injectors, and infusion pumps. The electronic wearable injectors segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

By application, the patient controlled injectors market is categorized into cancer treatment, auto-immune treatment, and blood disorders treatment. The cancer treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

In terms of distribution channel, the patient controlled injectors market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2021.

The patient controlled injectors market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Segments Covered –

By Product

Electronic Wearable Injectors

Mechanical Wearable Injectors

Infusion Pumps

By Application

Cancer Treatment

Auto-immune Treatment

Blood Disorders Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Integration of artificial intelligence in patient controlled injectors, patient-centric innovations in home healthcare, the impact of wearable devices on patient controlled injectors technology, sustainability in patient controlled injectors manufacturing, among others.

Global Headlines on Patient Controlled Injectors Market

Insulet Acquires Assets of Automated Glucose Control LLC (AGC)

Medtronic Launches World's First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps that Doubles Wear Time up to 7 days in US.

Regional Analysis –

The Asia Pacific patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach US$ 1,637.74 million by 2027 from US$ 621.47 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019–2027. The increasing chronic diseases prevalence, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the patient controlled injectors market in Asia Pacific .

patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach by 2027 from in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019–2027. The increasing chronic diseases prevalence, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the patient controlled injectors market in . The Europe patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach US$ 2,051.31 Mn in 2027 from US$ 835.44 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019–2027. The increasing chronic diseases prevalence, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the patient controlled injectors market in Europe .

patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach in 2027 from in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019–2027. The increasing chronic diseases prevalence, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the patient controlled injectors market in . The North America patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach US$ 3,236.46 million by 2027 from US$ 1,261.43 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019–2027. The increasing chronic diseases prevalence, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the patient controlled injectors market in North America .

Conclusion

The patient controlled injectors market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the increasing demand for home healthcare. As patients and healthcare systems shift toward more personalized, at-home treatment options, patient controlled injectors offer a solution that empowers individuals to manage their medication, particularly for pain management, insulin therapy, and other chronic conditions. Technological advancements, such as smart injectors with wireless connectivity and real-time monitoring, are driving the market by improving ease of use, safety, and treatment adherence. Additionally, the global focus on reducing healthcare costs and increasing patient autonomy contributes to the ongoing adoption of these devices. With increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and an emphasis on patient-centric care, the patient controlled injectors market is set to flourish, offering substantial opportunities for growth in both developed and emerging markets in the coming years.

