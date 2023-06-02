Patient Data Presented at 2023 EULAR Congress Highlights How Serum CCL24 Levels Can Predict Vascular and Fibrotic Complications of Systemic Sclerosis

──New Patient Data Further Implicates CCL24 in Fibrotic Disease Pathology and Prognosis and

Supports Rationale for the Role of Chemomab's CCL24-Neutralizing Antibody CM-101

in Systemic Sclerosis and Other Fibro-inflammatory Diseases──

MILAN and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced a poster presentation at the 2023 European Congress of Rheumatology, hosted by the European Alliance of Association for Rheumatology (EULAR) and held in Milan, Italy May 31–June 3, 2023.

The poster, "CCL24 serum concentration predicts both vascular and fibrotic complications in systemic sclerosis," was presented today by Professor Enrico De Lorenzis of the Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases at the University of Leeds in the UK. The study was conducted by Professor De Lorenzis and his colleagues who enrolled systemic sclerosis (SSc) patients from an observational cohort and compared them with age- and gender-matched controls. Results from the study demonstrate that high serum concentration levels of the pro- fibrotic and pro-inflammatory cytokine CCL24 were correlated with SSc severity, including higher incidence of several measurable fibrosis-associated symptoms, a three-fold increased risk of interstitial lung disease (ILD) progression and a shorter 5-year SSc-related survival time.1

Professor De Lorenzis noted, "These new data add to previous observations of elevated CCL24 levels in SSc patients and reinforce the therapeutic rationale supporting inhibition of CCL24 as a potentially effective treatment for SSc and other fibrotic conditions."

"These results are consistent with the findings of our previous studies in SSc preclinical models and patient samples showing that higher CCL24 levels reflect more severe disease and can predict its prognosis," said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab, and a co-author of the poster. "They reinforce the therapeutic rationale for the potential clinical utility of CM-101, our first-in-class anti-CCL24 antibody that aims to break the fibro-inflammatory vicious cycle we believe is central to the pathophysiology of SSc, primary sclerosing cholangitis and other fibrotic diseases."

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from a Phase 2 liver fibrosis study in NASH patients and an investigator study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

