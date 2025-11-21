Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market worth US$0.66 billion by 2030 with 12.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market, valued at US$0.32 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.66 billion by the end of the period. The market is driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine, rising investments in cancer research, and continuous technological advancements in the development of PDX models. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the need for predictive, patient-relevant preclinical systems are driving the adoption of these systems across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors, enabling more precise drug discovery, biomarker validation, and translational oncology research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121598251

Browse in-depth TOC on "PDX Model Market"

300 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages

By type, the PDX model market is segmented into mouse models and rat models. The mouse model segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by its genetic similarity to humans, well-established immune-deficient strains, and proven reliability in replicating human tumor biology. Mouse PDX models provide high tumor engraftment efficiency, reproducible tumor growth patterns, and compatibility with a wide range of cancer types, making them indispensable for preclinical drug evaluation and biomarker discovery. Their widespread use in oncology research, pharmacokinetic studies, and the development of personalized medicine further accelerates their demand. Ongoing advancements in humanized and immuno-oncology mouse models are also enhancing translational accuracy, positioning the mouse models segment as a critical driver of innovation and growth in the PDX model market.

By implantation method, the patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model market is categorized into subcutaneous implantation, orthotopic implantation, and others. The subcutaneous implantation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to its technical ease, higher tumor engraftment success rate, cost-effectiveness, and reproducibility, making it a preferred choice among researchers and pharmaceutical companies for preclinical oncology studies. Subcutaneous implantation enables non-invasive tumor monitoring, facilitates rapid evaluation of drug efficacy, and supports high-throughput screening of anticancer compounds. Additionally, continuous advancements in animal model standardization and engraftment optimization have enhanced the consistency of results and their translational relevance. These factors collectively reinforce the adoption of subcutaneous implantation in drug discovery and development, solidifying its position as the leading implantation method in the PDX models market.

By geography, The Asia Pacific PDX model market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising burden of cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, and increasing emphasis on precision oncology. Strong government support for biomedical research, coupled with growing investments in translational and preclinical infrastructure, is further accelerating market development. Additionally, the availability of cost-effective research capabilities and skilled scientific expertise positions the Asia Pacific as a key hub for PDX-based drug discovery and personalized oncology research.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121598251

Key players in the PDX model market include JSR Corporation (Japan), WuXi AppTec (China), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Oncodesign Precision Medicine (France), Inotiv (US), Pharmatest Services (Finland), and Hera Biolabs (US), among others.

Charles River Laboratories (US):

Charles River offers one of the industry's largest fully characterized PDx portfolios, spanning major tumor histotypes and supported by searchable tumor-model databases and standardized study packages (including subcutaneous, orthotopic, and I/O readouts). CRL also validates humanized-immune PDx (HSC/PBMC) to run checkpoint/bispecific and cell-therapy studies, which is a key differentiator as sponsors shift to immuno-oncology combinations. Strategically, CRL has combined organic build-out with targeted M&A: the acquisition of Oncotest GmbH (2015) brought a deep European PDx franchise and know-how in orthotopic/PDOX and ex vivo assays, accelerating CRL's panel growth and clinical annotation depth. More recently, CRL partnered with Aitia to integrate AI "digital twins" with PDx workflows (LOGICA platform), aiming to improve candidate selection and responder enrichment—an example of CRL fusing wet-lab scale with computational prediction.

The Jackson Laboratory (US)

JAX operates a PDx Tumor Model Repository with hundreds of clinically annotated models available, either as contracted in vivo studies or distributed biospecimens. The resource is tightly integrated with the MMHCdb/PDx database, enabling selection by primary site, genotype, and prior dosing outcomes—a distinctive "data-first" entry point for sponsors. JAX's long leadership in NSG immunodeficient strains and humanized systems supports both conventional PDx efficacy and I/O-enabled studies. Beyond commercial services, JAX plays a visible role in community initiatives (e.g., PDxNet), contributing models, sequencing, and metadata standardization—features that are useful for sponsors who value open, comparable datasets and published methods.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Mice Model Market

Biopreservation Market

Biobanking Market

Contract Research Organization Services Market

Respiratory Care Devices Market

Get access to the latest updates on Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Companies and Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets