Patient Discovery Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

08 Jun, 2023

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions, a leader in health equity solutions that harness the power of patient-centered technology and real-world data to achieve better health outcomes, today announced the Patient Discovery platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Patient Discovery platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Patient Discovery in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"Patient Discovery upholds the highest compliance and privacy standards. HITRUST certification comes only after the most rigorous security assessment available in the health tech space," said Julie Stern, Chief Technology Officer at Patient Discovery. "When using our platform, patients self-report health-related social needs, personal care goals, and treatment concerns, entrusting us with personal data about their health, families, and finances. Achieving this elite status signals to our partners that we are committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information."

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Patient Discovery's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Patient Discovery
Patient Discovery's mission is to turn equitable care into a reality by transforming the patient voice into a new generation of actionable data and real-world intelligence that helps identify, understand, and solve patient needs and deliver true, whole-person care. By leveraging a purpose-built technology platform to generate patient-powered insights on care priorities, health-related social needs, treatment concerns and preferences, we advance health equity, and ensure that patients are listened to, heard, and supported at every touchpoint in their care journey.

