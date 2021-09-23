Patient Discovery Appoints Michael Hawkins as Chief Technology Officer

"We are extremely excited to welcome Michael to Patient Discovery, and we look forward to having him accelerate our expansion across the healthcare ecosystem," said Jason Shore, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Patient Discovery. "As CTO, Michael will lead our technical strategy to continue to deliver data-driven solutions which integrate real-world patient experiences into clinical care and new drug development and delivery".

Mr. Hawkins brings extensive executive experience to Patient Discovery with a record of leading organizations from inception through to successful exit. As the fourth employee and CTO at Vivify Health, he grew the technical team to over 55, leading to an acquisition by Optum (UNH: NYSE) in 2019. Prior to Vivify Health, Michael was VP of Development at Medhost where he scaled the company to over 800 healthcare systems, ultimately leading to acquisition by HMS in 2010.

"I'm thrilled to join Patient Discovery and be part of a company which is transforming the patient provider experience" commented Mr. Hawkins. "In my role as CTO, I look forward to building innovative technologies which integrate real-world patient data into decision-making across all aspects of healthcare."

About Patient Discovery

Patient Discovery's mission is to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated, and provide a platform for patients' real-world experiences to be integrated into decision-making throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Our patient-provider engagement platform brings to the forefront non-clinical factors that both allow providers to efficiently create better patient-centric and standard care plans, and enable health systems, pharma, and payers to effectively make informed decisions based on aggregated, real-world patient insights.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.patientdiscovery.com

SOURCE Patient Discovery

Related Links

www.patientdiscovery.com

