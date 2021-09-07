Patient Engagement Leader CipherHealth Appoints Healthtech Veteran Mandana Varahrami as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's most renowned healthcare systems, announced today that it has appointed Mandana Varahrami as Chief Product Officer. Varahrami comes to CipherHealth with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including global public health research, public policy, consulting and product management.

Varahrami has a proven track record of bringing innovative solutions to market, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer at RapidDeploy. She has spent the last 11 years leading global product teams for healthcare and emergency services technology, delivering enterprise SaaS healthcare solutions to hospitals and health systems and deploying emergency services platforms to 9-1-1 call centers.

"Mandana's rich and varied experience in healthcare technology, as well as her ability to drive cutting-edge innovation, make her the ideal person to lead our product team into the future," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Office Jake Pyles. "Having just recently announced our next-generation patient engagement platform, this is the perfect time for Mandana to bring her field-tested leadership and strategy expertise to bear and help us accelerate growth and chart the future of patient engagement."

Varahrami's arrival comes at an inflection point for CipherHealth. The organization just recently unveiled the newest generation of its patient engagement platform, powered by a robust digital orchestration engine to manage all patient, staff, and caregiver communication, improve workflows, and realize cost savings. The new platform represents a single, unified system of engagement across the entire continuum of care and closes critical care gaps.

"Engagement—with patients, with staff, with families—sits at the heart of modern healthcare. CipherHealth has done an incredible job of building out a comprehensive suite of solutions—now all united under the same next-generation platform—across the entire continuum of care, in traditional as well as virtual care settings," said Varahrami. "I'm looking forward to building on an extremely strong foundation, working with our fantastic team to roll out more exciting new features and products, and partnering directly with our customers to help them further enhance engagement with all stakeholders."

Prior to her time at RapidDeploy, Varahrami led product teams at Babylon Health and the Advisory Board Company (Now Optum Insights). She holds a BSW from the University of Texas at Austin and an MPH/MBA from Emory University.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

