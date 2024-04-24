Patient Engagement Solutions Market size in US to record USD 5.56 billion growth from 2023-2027, mHealth apps is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient engagement solutions market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 5.56 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Patient Engagement Solutions Market in US 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth:

mHealth apps:

mHealth apps are software programs designed especially for mobile gadgets such as smartphones and tablets with the aim of enhancing patient engagement, healthcare delivery, and general health outcomes. Through the convenience of their mobile devices, mHealth apps give patients a practical method to connect with their clinicians and access healthcare services.



Moreover, various mHealth applications deliver patients with information, instructional materials, and interactive elements to increase their level of health literacy.



Patients might be inspired to adopt healthier lifestyle choices by being actively engaged with them through educational information and interactive tools. Therefore, the mobile health (mHealth) apps will drive the growth of the US patient engagement solutions market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

Data security and privacy:

Given the sensitivity of medical data, protecting patient data and maintaining privacy is essential. A single breach can expose large numbers of patients' personal and medical information, exposing facilities to legal risk and reputational damage.



The security of patient data is constantly at risk from cybersecurity threats such as ransomware attacks. Managing patient consent and giving them choices about accessing and sharing data can be difficult.



Furthermore, healthcare companies also need to be aware of internal threats from employees and outside contractors who have access to patient information. It is important to establish reliable access control and monitoring systems.



Therefore, data breaches and security concerns will impede the growth of the US patient engagement solutions market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by the initiatives towards patient-centric care and the increasing use of mobile health apps among Skilled IT professionals and Smartphone users. Interoperability between various healthcare systems is crucial for effective patient outcomes and engagement, which is being addressed through digital patient engagement software and remote patient monitoring tools.

Shared decision-making, facilitated by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, is revolutionizing personalized care, while Telemedicine and remote monitoring devices enable NextGen Healthcare providers to reach and engage with patients beyond traditional settings. The Global economy and stakeholders, including Payers and Life Science companies, recognize the value of remote home monitoring and are investing in this sector to improve overall healthcare delivery.

Market Overview

The Patient Engagement Solutions market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. These solutions enable better communication between healthcare providers and patients, providing real-time access to health information and facilitating remote monitoring.

The use of mobile applications, chatbots, and telehealth services is becoming increasingly common, allowing patients to manage their appointments, prescriptions, and health records from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, chatbots and virtual assistants are being integrated into these solutions to provide personalized care and support, enhancing patient engagement and satisfaction.

The market is expected to continue expanding, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more accurate and effective care. The adoption of these solutions is also being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for cost-effective care. Overall, the Patient Engagement Solutions market in the US is transforming healthcare delivery, making it more accessible, convenient, and personalized for patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Type

On-premises



Web



Cloud-based

Application

Health Management



Home Health Management



Social



Financial Health Management

Component

Software



Services



Hardware

Geography

North America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio