Patient Engagement Solutions Market size to grow by USD 26,378.82 million from 2022 to 2027, Major vendors including Agilon health Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. & Athenahealth Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient engagement solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 26,378.82 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rise in demand for improved healthcare outcomes and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others. Furthermore, the need for better management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease drives the market growth in the North American region. For instance, many clinical trial sponsors adopted patient engagement technology solutions to enable continuity in data collection, including COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Engagement Technology Market 2023-2027

Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Vendor Landscape

The patient engagement solutions market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products - The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy The Report

Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Advanced benefits of patient engagement solutions notably drive the patient engagement solution market growth. These solutions help patients share health information in a secure manner. Some of the solutions include periodic healthcare tips, trigger-based appointment reminders, prescription refill reminders, and post-diagnosis notes. Furthermore, they offer various advantages to patients and providers. For instance, patient registration allows patients to record their health information, such as medication lists, health history, and immunization records. Also, an ideal patient engagement software is a combination of practice management software, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, medical billing software, marketing automation, and other features. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations on patient engagement solutions are a major challenge hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) has laid down requirements for safeguarding patient data from unauthorized access and to adhere to these requirements, healthcare providers should sign a contract with patient engagement software vendors before working with them. Stringent regulations such as HIPAA limit the capabilities of modern patient portals, which results in patient portals failing to meet the criteria for efficient patient engagement. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global patient engagement solution market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The increasing adoption of mobile technology for patient engagement is an emerging market trend that is influencing the growth of the market. Healthcare providers adopt new solutions in order to enhance workflows and boost patient engagement. Furthermore, health-tracking apps help track the behavioral and vital signs of patients, which can track parameters such as heart rate, calories burnt, and sleep period. The adoption of mobile patient engagement technology is increasing because smartphones provide consumers with instant access to services. Hence, such factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The patient engagement solutions market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agilon health Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Athenahealth Inc., CipherHealth, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., DrChrono Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lincor Inc., Luma Health Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Oneview Healthcare Plc, Oracle Corp., Solutionreach Inc., Sonifi Solutions Inc., and Tebra Technologies Inc.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Market Segmentation

This patient engagement solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by delivery mode (on-premise solution, web, and cloud-based solution), end-user (providers, payers, and individual users), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the on-premise solution segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. These solutions require the purchase of licenses or a software copy, and the entire software solution is stored on the company premises. Thus, they are more secure and protected than cloud computing infrastructure. Furthermore, healthcare data is located within onsite servers and IT infrastructure. Moreover, when any system breaks down or becomes inoperable, the expenditure to fix it is very high. Hence, such factors fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.22% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,733.81 million. This remote patient monitoring market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vital signs and implantable), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The Emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 is driving the remote patient monitoring system market growth.

The patient monitoring equipment market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 366.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the patient monitoring equipment market in Japan segmentation by product (electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), transcranial doppler (TCD), pulse oximeter, and others) and end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care services). The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is one of the key drivers supporting the patient monitoring equipment market growth in Japan.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,378.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled agilon health Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Athenahealth Inc., CipherHealth, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., DrChrono Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lincor Inc., Luma Health Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Oneview Healthcare Plc, Oracle Corp., Solutionreach Inc., Sonifi Solutions Inc., and Tebra Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global patient engagement technology market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global patient engagement technology market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Delivery Mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Delivery Mode Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode

6.3 On-premise solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Web and cloud-based solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Web and cloud-based solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Web and cloud-based solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Web and cloud-based solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Web and cloud-based solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 agilon health Inc.

Exhibit 111: agilon health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: agilon health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: agilon health Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

Exhibit 114: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 115: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Key news



Exhibit 117: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Segment focus

12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 119: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CipherHealth

Exhibit 122: CipherHealth - Overview



Exhibit 123: CipherHealth - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: CipherHealth - Key offerings

12.7 Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Exhibit 125: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 129: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 GetWellNetwork Inc.

Exhibit 132: GetWellNetwork Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: GetWellNetwork Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: GetWellNetwork Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Luma Health Inc.

Exhibit 140: Luma Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Luma Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Luma Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 143: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 147: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Oneview Healthcare Plc

Exhibit 152: Oneview Healthcare Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Oneview Healthcare Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Oneview Healthcare Plc - Key offerings

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Solutionreach Inc.

Exhibit 160: Solutionreach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Solutionreach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Solutionreach Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sonifi Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 163: Sonifi Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sonifi Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Sonifi Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio