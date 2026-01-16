Patient Engagement Solutions Market worth $51.69 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Engagement Solutions Market is projected to grow from about USD 29.33 billion in 2025 to USD 51.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Browse through 577 market data tables and 46 figures spread across 438 pages and the in-depth TOC on the" Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 29.33 billion

USD 29.33 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.69 billion

USD 51.69 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.0%

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

By component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 58.7% in 2024.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based/web-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The North America region dominates the global patient engagement solutions market, with a share of 57.4% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105975994

The growth of the market is driven by an increasing adoption of digital health platforms coupled with EHR solutions for facilitating real-time communication. Additionally, improvements in cloud technology, along with analytics and engagement strategies, have substantially driven the growth of the market. However, factors such as the lack of interconnectability among healthcare providers and concerns about patient information are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA in the US, GDPR in Europe, and the various data protection legislations worldwide, ensure that patient communication, portals, and engagement systems provide adequate protection for sensitive personal health data and obtain the necessary consent for usage. Regulatory bodies mandate healthcare data interoperability standards such as HL7 FHIR, directly influencing how patient engagement platforms integrate and exchange data with EHR systems. The norms on interoperability and value-based care also ensure that patient digital engagement platforms that comply with regulatory requirements are adopted.

By end user, the providers segment accounted for the largest share of the patient engagement solutions market

the providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. End users play a central role within every interaction with a patient along the entire continuum of care, from scheduling an appointment through final follow-up after treatment. Healthcare providers have increasingly adopted engagement platforms for their use in enabling seamless communication, enhancing patient access, reducing readmission rates, and enabling remote patient engagement for chronic disease management. Furthermore, regulatory pressure to enhance patient access, along with the shift towards a value-based reimbursement system, has led to a heavy investment in patient engagement solutions.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105975994

By therapeutic area, the chronic diseases segment dominated the patient engagement solutions market

The chronic diseases segment dominates the patient engagement solutions market as conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and pulmonary conditions need constant surveillance, communication, and participation of the patients. Platforms facilitating patient engagement are very crucial in supporting patients regarding compliance, lifestyle, telemonitoring, or follow-up. The increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe, as well as the trend towards a more proactive model of care, is fueling the high demand in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for patient engagement solutions

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for patient engagement solutions. This is driven by rapid healthcare digitalization, expanding adoption of mobile and cloud technologies, and increasing use of telehealth across the region. Growing healthcare investments, rising awareness of patient-centric care, and government initiatives supporting digital health are accelerating the adoption of patient engagement platforms among providers and payers in emerging and developed Asia Pacific markets.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=105975994

Top Companies in Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

The Top Companies in Patient Engagement Solutions Market include McKesson Corporation (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Oracle (US), athenahealth (US), Health Catalyst (US), GetWellNetwork, Inc. (US), Lincata, Inc. (US), and Cognizant (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Medical Billing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Healthcare Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets