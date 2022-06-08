Patient Engagement Vendor HealthTalk A.I. Earns Straight A's in KLAS Research Report

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement company, today announced that its first performance evaluation by KLAS found that 100% of its customers are highly satisfied and would purchase again.

The KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report provides a first look at customers' experiences with the HealthTalk A.I. platform and helps other provider organizations separate fact from fiction related to the company's technology, service, and overall level of customer satisfaction.

In April of 2022, KLAS began interviewing HealthTalk A.I. customers and their results found that HealthTalk A.I. scored an A or A+ for each key performance measure, including:

Supports integration goals

Product has needed functionality

Executive involvement

Likely to recommend

The majority of respondents reported that they began seeing results within weeks, and other key strengths noted included:

Improved efficiency with patient communications

Supportive vendor relationship and proactive customer service

Lack of nickel-and-diming

As part of the report, HCIT market research and analysis expert Mike Davis highlighted many of the platform's benefits, including improved patient engagement, clinical efficiency, and patient satisfaction. He also pointed out the solution's long-term viability and stated that "these capabilities differentiate the solution and ensure its competitive position in the market."

"We're thrilled to have received such high marks from our customers," said Jerrod Ullah, CEO and founder of HealthTalk A.I. "We strive every day to help each of them advance their mission to assist and empower patients in need."

If you are a provider, you can access the full KLAS report here.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company that collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more, visit klasresearch.com.

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, omni-channel platform delivers user-friendly communication with messages and rules configured by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage their entire population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Mitchell

404-819-4589

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthTalk A.I.