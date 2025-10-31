Patient Experience Grant Program Recipients Announced by The Beryl Institute

Four Research Studies on Patient Experience Improvement to be Funded

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beryl Institute, a global community of healthcare professionals and advocates dedicated to improving the human experience in healthcare, has announced the recipients of its 2025 Patient Experience Grant Program. This year, three healthcare organizations and one doctoral scholar will receive funding to conduct innovative research on patient experience improvement.

The Patient Experience Grant Program reflects The Beryl Institute's commitment to expanding the global dialogue on the human experience in healthcare and supporting data-driven, evidence-based practices that inform improvement efforts. The program also encourages research aligned with the Institute's Eight Strategic Lenses of the Experience Framework, which guide and shape experience strategy and action across healthcare.

The 2025 Patient Experience Grant recipients and their study titles are:

Hospital Clinic de Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain)

Can experience be improved for transitioning ICU patients to a hospital ward by identifying unmet needs through Patient-Reported Experience Measurements (PREMs)?

(Barcelona, Spain) CHI Health (Omaha, NE, USA)

Do increased interactions with therapy pets from a structured pet therapy program positively impact the mood of direct and indirect caregivers on an acute inpatient unit?

(Omaha, NE, USA) UC San Diego Health (San Diego, CA, USA)

How can a structured coaching and engagement program for dedicated bedside nurse champions improve patient experience outcomes in the HCAHPS domains of Communication About Medicines, Restfulness, Nurse Communication, and Responsiveness?

The 2025 Doctoral Scholar recipient is:

Purva Gulyani, PhD Candidate, La Trobe University (Bundoora, Victoria, Australia)

Does the South Asian Dietary Assessment Tool provide a valid, reliable assessment of dietary intake and acculturation among South Asian migrants in Australia, and does it meet patient expectations?

Upon completion, all grantees will publish their findings through The Beryl Institute and present their work at a future ELEVATE PX conference.

To view all Patient Experience Grant recipients, visit: Patient Experience Grant Recipients

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

SOURCE The Beryl Institute