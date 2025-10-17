Patient Experience Technology Market worth $1.16 billion by 2030 with 11.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Experience Technology Market, valued at US$0.59 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.16 billion by the end of the period. Growing emphasis on value-based care, regulatory mandates for patient experience, and the integration of AI and analytics to streamline clinical workflows are key factors driving the growth of the patient experience technology market.

By offerings, the patient experience technology market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the patient experience technology market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital tools that enhance patient engagement and streamline healthcare operations. This segment includes on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models, offering flexibility and scalability to healthcare organizations. Growth is further supported by the integration of AI, analytics, and interoperability features that enable real-time insights, personalized patient experiences, and seamless coordination across multiple care touchpoints.

By end user, the patient experience technology market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharma & biotech companies, and other end users. The healthcare payers segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the growing need for improved patient communication, claims management, and personalized engagement solutions to enhance member satisfaction and operational efficiency. Additionally, payers are increasingly leveraging digital platforms to reduce administrative costs, streamline authorization processes, and offer value-based care programs, further driving the adoption of patient experience technologies.

By geography, North America holds a significant share of the patient experience (PX) technology market. The region's dominance is driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high digital literacy among providers as well as patients, and substantial investments in patient-centered care solutions. Hospitals and large health systems are increasingly adopting PX platforms to enhance patient engagement, streamline operations, and improve care outcomes across the continuum of care. The ongoing shift toward value-based care models and the rising emphasis on patient satisfaction are further accelerating adoption. In July 2025, Cedars-Sinai (US) implemented an AI-powered virtual care platform, CS Connect, automating patient intake, symptom assessment, and treatment recommendations, improving access and reducing administrative burdens. Similarly, in June 2025, Ellipsis Health (US) raised USD 45 million to expand its AI-driven platform, Sage, which autonomously engages patients between appointments to support medication adherence and discharge instructions. These developments highlight that AI-powered PX technologies are reshaping care delivery by enhancing access, reducing provider workload, and ensuring continuous patient engagement beyond clinical encounters, thereby driving North America's leadership in patient experience technology adoption.

Press Ganey

Press Ganey is one of the major providers of patient experience measurement, performance analytics, and strategic advisory solutions for healthcare organizations. It serves over 41,000 healthcare facilities, offering comprehensive platforms for patient, employee, consumer, and member experiences, along with tools for safety, high reliability, and clinical excellence. The company's patient experience platforms, including CAHPS & Regulatory surveys, iRound, and NarrativeDX, help healthcare providers deliver personalized care, streamline patient rounding, and optimize real-time service recovery. The company provides products to more than 125,000 customers through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives.

NRC Health

NRC Health is a prominent provider of experience management solutions tailored for the healthcare industry. Its platform leverages artificial intelligence to collect and analyze feedback from patients, employees, and communities, offering insights to help healthcare organizations enhance service delivery and patient satisfaction. The company offers nQuire, an AI-powered tool that analyzes patient feedback to uncover hidden insights, enabling healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions to improve patient experience. The Huey AI engine assists healthcare organizations in understanding and responding to patient needs, fostering more personalized and human-centered care. The company has a comprehensive approach to experience management that encompasses patient, employee, customer, and market experiences.

Medallia Inc.

Medallia Inc. is one of the leading providers of experience management solutions. It offers the Medallia Experience Cloud, an AI-driven SaaS platform that unifies feedback from surveys, voice, digital interactions, and social media into actionable insights. The company operates as a private entity focused on innovation and expansion across industries, including healthcare. Its platform captures real-time patient signals, enabling hospitals to personalize care, close feedback loops, and enhance service delivery. In healthcare, it offers tools such as the Medicare Stars Solution and Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite, supporting payers and providers in improving quality scores and patient engagement. Key developments include AI-powered tools such as Ask Athena and Smart Response.

