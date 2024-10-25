Patient Files Civil Suit Against Erlanger Health and Dr. Thomas V. Clayton Alleging Sexual Abuse and Negligence

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a leading law firm specializing in the representation of victims of institutional abuse, has filed a civil lawsuit in North Carolina Superior Court on behalf of a former patient. The suit brings forth allegations against Erlanger Health, which operates hospitals and primary care practices in Tennessee and North Carolina, and Dr. Thomas V. Clayton, a physician formerly employed by Erlanger. The lawsuit includes claims of sexual abuse, professional misconduct, and negligence.

The complaint alleges that from December 2021 to September 2022, Dr. Clayton sexually abused the patient on multiple occasions during medical visits. The complaint further states that Dr. Clayton manipulated the patient's medical treatment by prescribing medication in exchange for sexual favors, exploiting Howard's medical and personal vulnerabilities.

The suit also asserts that Erlanger Health failed to uphold their duty to protect patients by ignoring or inadequately responding to known risks associated with Dr. Clayton. The complaint alleges that Erlanger's negligent hiring, inadequate supervision, and failure to implement effective safeguards allowed the abuse to occur.

"Healthcare providers have a duty to ensure that their patients are safe from harm," said Nathaniel L. Foote of Andreozzi + Foote. "The actions alleged in this lawsuit represent a gross violation of that duty, as well as a failure by Erlanger to protect its patients from a predator within their organization."

The plaintiff is seeking damages for the physical, emotional, and psychological suffering endured as a result of the alleged abuse and is pursuing punitive damages to hold the defendants accountable.

About Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

