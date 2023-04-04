Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Expected to Reach USD 4050.46 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.32 % from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 890.87 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4050.46 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Flow Management Solutions Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market To Experience Significant Growth Due To The Increasing Adoption Of A Patient-Centric Approach By Healthcare Services.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including SWOT analysis and product benchmarking, financial statements, market share, recent development, key strategies, merger and acquisitions, and market ranking analysis. The key players operating in the market are Teletracking Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Medworxx Solutions, Inc., Central Logic, Inc., Stanley Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.), Awarepoint Corporation, Sonitor Technologies, Intelligent Insites, Inc., Care Logistics Llc, and Epic Systems Corporation.

The report states that the increasing adoption of a patient-centric approach is estimated to boost the market growth for patient flow management solutions. Such solutions are also seeing higher acceptance as the cost of software and hardware solutions is decreasing. There are many government initiatives providing incentives to adopt such systems. Patient flow management solutions are cost-efficient and can enhance the quality of healthcare services. Because of all these factors, the global patient flow management solutions market is estimated to experience higher revenue during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the challenges faced by the market, such as the high cost of implementation and the lack of awareness among healthcare professionals. However, the increasing focus on patient satisfaction and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players in the market.

Geographically, the North American region dominates the patient flow management solutions market, due to the advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, government initiatives & campaigns, and increasing demand for quality care, rising pressure to reduce healthcare costs and increasing investments by key market players.

In conclusion, the patient flow management solutions market is poised to witness steady growth in the coming years, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market into Product, Type, Component, Delivery Mode, And Geography.

Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Product

Integrated



Standalone





Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Type

Event-Driven Patient Tracking



Real-Time Locating Systems





Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Component

Hardware



Software



Services





Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

Web-Based



On-Premise



Cloud-Based





Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

