Patient Innovations Appoints John Tabone as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

"This is an exciting time to join Patient Innovations", said Tabone. "Patient Innovations initial seed investment from United Healthcare launched the company to pilot its initial platform predicate of eliminating patient waiting time and improving patient experience. Our interoperable Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) platform, OnTime Care Vista, has multiple high-value use cases and is designed with deep clinical and operational insights and proprietary algorithms to optimize scheduling density, asset utilization and compliance adoption to increase physician panel sizes and trap leakage. We manage encounter and clinical information at scale and our persisted datasets provide insights that drive Clinical Decision Support. I'm excited to be part of an amazing team and to lead the company at this inflection point in its history. I am honored to work with such an outstanding Advisory Board of industry leading physicians and executives", said Tabone.

Tabone has spent decades in healthcare holding multiple transformational C-Suite leadership roles with multi-geography P&L responsibility across a broad range of economic cycles for privately held firms and public multi-national companies. He has led merger and acquisition teams, has extensive private equity and investment banking experience and has led numerous joint ventures, strategic alliances and asset purchases.

About Patient Innovations

Patient Innovations is converging technology, clinical insights and real-time provider and asset data to address the inefficiencies in patient access, healthcare delivery and compliance. Our interoperable RTLS platform manages content at scale and provides persisted datasets that drive optimal clinical workflows and insights that shape care decisions.

