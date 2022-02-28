Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Grow by USD 704.68 million | Technavio

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various advantages of patient lateral transfers, which help in overcoming difficulties while handling and transferring patients.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The patient lateral transfer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The advantages of lateral transfer devices are driving the patient lateral transfer market growth. However, factors such as lack of trained caretakers for patient handling may challenge the market growth.

The patient lateral transfer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The advantages of lateral transfer devices are driving the patient lateral transfer market growth. However, factors such as lack of trained caretakers for patient handling may challenge the market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the patient lateral transfer market include Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB.

EZ Way Inc - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Tibsovo.

The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Tibsovo. GBUK Group Ltd - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Klisyri.

The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Klisyri. Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Sitvarga.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist patient lateral transfer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patient lateral transfer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patient lateral transfer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patient lateral transfer market vendors

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 704.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

