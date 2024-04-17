Patient Monitoring Devices Market Worth $71.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The expansion of the patient monitoring market is propelled by several synergistic factors, including increasing demand for wireless monitoring solutions, biosensors, the presence of key market players in developing regions, rising public-private investments to support for the clinical research, increasing geriatric patient population, and escalating chronic disorder prevalence.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $48.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $71.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration - growth opportunities Key Market Drivers Increase adoption of wireless monitoring devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring systems segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Based on the product, the patient monitoring market is segmented into Blood glucose monitoring system (self-monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring, wearable glucose monitoring), Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/ Pressure Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices and others. It is primarily driven by the exacerbating global prevalence of diabetes. Alarming increases in risk factors like obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy dietary habits are leading to a rapid rise in Type 2 diabetes diagnoses worldwide. This translates to a larger population requiring effective blood sugar management solutions. Furthermore, Regular blood glucose monitoring enables the early detection of hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) episodes. This facilitates timely interventions that can prevent serious and potentially life-threatening complications associated with diabetes.

North America to account for a significant market share in the patient monitoring market in 2023.

Based on region, The patient monitoring market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with North America dominating the market share in 2023. This dominance in North America is propelled by factors such as a growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. These conditions require continuous monitoring to manage effectively, leading to increased demand for patient monitoring systems. Furthermore, There's a growing shift towards preventative healthcare in North America. Patient monitoring systems play a crucial role in early disease detection and prevention, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs in the long run.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase adoption of wireless monitoring devices

Restraints:

High cost of patient monitoring

Opportunities:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration - growth opportunities

Challenge:

Technical expertise

Key Market Players of Patient Monitoring Devices Industry:

As of 2023, prominent players in the patient monitoring market are Medtronic (Ireland), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), GE Healthcare (US), Abbott Laboratories (US) and Boston Scientific Corporation (US), among others.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%

By Designation: C-level-- 27%, Director-level–18%, and Others–55%

By Region: North America–50%, Europe -20%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the new entrants/ market leaders/smaller firms in this market with investment evaluation viability within the patient monitoring market through a thorough analysis of comprehensive data, thereby facilitating robust risk assessment and enabling well-informed investment determinations. Benefit from meticulous market segmentation encompassing end-user, and regional dimensions, affording tailored insights for precise segment targeting. The report also provides an all-encompassing evaluation of encapsulating pivotal trends, challenges, growth catalysts and prospects, thereby empowering strategic decision-making with astute discernment.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising prevalence of chronic disorder diseases, aging population, Increased Focus on Early Detection and Intervention), restraints (high cost of monitoring systems, Resource-constrained settings in developing countries), opportunities (advancements in manufacturing and miniaturization of components can potentially lead to more affordable patient monitoring solutions, growth of medical tourism), and challenges (unskilled professionals) influencing the growth of the patient monitoring market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the patient monitoring market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the patient monitoring market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the patient monitoring market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Medtronic ( Ireland ), GE Healthcare (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan ), among others.

