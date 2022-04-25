Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan 2022-2026 | Growing Preference for Self-care Monitoring Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Electroencephalography (EEG)



Magnetoencephalography (MEG)



Transcranial Doppler (TCD)



Pulse Oximeter



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Care Services

The electroencephalography sector will gain a large proportion of the patient monitoring equipment market in Japan. EEG stands for electroencephalogram, and it is a test that detects and records irregularities in brain waves. Electrodes consisting of small metal discs with thin wires are placed onto the patient's scalp during this treatment. These electrodes detect small electrical charges caused by the patient's brain cells' activity.

As a result, market expansion and the introduction of new products in Japan will fuel segment growth over the projection period.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our patient monitoring equipment market in Japan report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing preference for self-care monitoring devices as one of the prime reasons driving the patient monitoring equipment market in Japan's growth during the next few years.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Boston Scientific Corp.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OMRON Corporation

Siemens AG

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the patient monitoring equipment market in japan's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patient monitoring equipment market in Japan size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patient monitoring equipment market in japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the patient monitoring equipment market in Japan vendors

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Scope in Japan Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 366.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corporation, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

