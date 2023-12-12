Patient Monitoring Equipment Market size to grow by USD 20.39 billion from 2022-2027; North America to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient monitoring equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 20.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory care services), Type (Bed-side patient monitoring equipment and Remote patient monitoring equipment), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the market growth. Some of the key factors significantly contributing to the growth of the patient monitoring equipment market in North America are the technological innovations and the increasing geriatric population. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and the early adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies are also significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical Inc.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers patient monitoring equipment such as the Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system, which provides real-time glucose readings without the need for finger pricks.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospital segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the need for improved patient safety, advancements in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising aging population are significantly contributing to the market growth.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising need for remote monitoring of patients

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing healthcare expenditure globally

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives market growth. According to the World Health Organization data, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) claim the lives of 41 million individuals annually, representing a staggering 74% of global deaths.

What are the key data covered in this patient monitoring equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the patient monitoring equipment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the patient monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the patient monitoring equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of patient monitoring equipment market vendors.

