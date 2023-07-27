Patient Monitoring Equipment Market to grow by USD 20.39 billion from 2022 to 2027|Need for remote monitoring of patients boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient monitoring equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 20.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.48%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 44% of the market growth. Some of the key factors significantly contributing to the growth of the patient monitoring equipment market in North America are its technological innovations and the increasing geriatric population. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and the early adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies are also significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. As a result, there is a high expectation among patients regarding state-of-the-art medical equipment in the region. Furthermore, there is a strong demand for wireless connectivity, remote monitoring capabilities, and data analytics in the region which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care services), type (bedside patient monitoring equipment and remote patient monitoring equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. One of the main end-users of patient monitoring systems is the hospitals. Factors such as the need for improved patient safety, advancements in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising aging population, the need for cost-effectiveness in healthcare, and the demand for remote monitoring solutions are significantly contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market - Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for remote monitoring of patients drives the global patient monitoring equipment market during the forecast period. The main feature of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) system is that it enables healthcare providers to track patients outside of traditional healthcare settings. There is an increasing preference for remote patient monitoring among patients who prefer to receive care at home or in remote areas with limited access to healthcare facilities. The increasing need for hospital readmissions, enhanced patient convenience, and early detection of potential health issues are positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Several advancements in patient monitoring equipment are a key trend in the global patient monitoring equipment market. The advancement in technology, such as the development of wireless and wearable devices, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. The main advantage of these devices is that they are able to monitor vital signs, activity levels, and other physiological parameters continuously without restricting the patient's mobility. Additionally, these devices can transmit data wirelessly to healthcare professionals and also facilitate real-time monitoring and abnormalities. Furthermore, the integration of artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies with patient monitoring equipment which has led to enhancing its accuracy, automating data analysis, and enabling predictive analytics. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations on medical equipment are a significant challenge hindering the global patient monitoring equipment market. The regulatory environment for medical equipment has many stringent rules and guidelines, which include manufacturers of patient monitoring equipment. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies in the US enforce strict compliance monitoring obligations on manufacturers of medical equipment, including patient monitoring equipment. Some of the key regulatory agencies in the US which monitor the advertising associated with medical equipment include the Federal Trade Commission, the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the US Department of Justice, and the Attorney Generals of various states. Hence, such stringent regulations are expected to hinder the global patient monitoring equipment market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Patient Monitoring Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the patient monitoring equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the patient monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the patient monitoring equipment market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of patient monitoring equipment market vendors

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson, and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, Compumedics Ltd., and Natus Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

