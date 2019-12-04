Patient Power® to Cover Two Major Medical Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Power®, which delivers patient-powered journalism, information and opportunities to engage and connect to the cancer community, will be reporting from the frontlines of cancer research and treatment at two major medical conferences, the 61st Annual Meeting & Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), in Orlando, FL., December 7-10, and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, in San Antonio, TX, December 10-14. Patient Power coverage will include as-it-happens interviews with researchers presenting their latest findings, doctors bringing salient updates back to patients and care partners worldwide; cancer-specific round-table discussions with leading medical experts and patients and live "Ask the Expert" interactive Q&A webinars in specific cancers. In addition, at ASH, Patient Power will offer "The Patient Power Daily Wrap," a 45-minute live broadcast at the end of each day, covering the latest cancer news and treatment trends, highlighting what's relevant to patients, and transforming it into actionable information patients can use.

"The newest advances in cancer research and treatment are presented to doctors at conferences like ASH and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, but the daily barrage of news and information can be hard to understand and all too often takes too long to reach patients who are suffering," said Andrew Schorr, Co-Founder and President of Patient Power, as well as pioneering medical journalist and survivor of two cancers. "As the leader in patient-powered journalism, Patient Power will be reporting directly from the conferences, interviewing the experts who are shaping cancer care, and with the speed of broadcasting, putting it into a context tailored to our community, so that people living with cancer, and their care partners, can readily get actionable information they need for their treatment plans and for their lives."

Rebecca Seago Coyle, Patient Power's Content Strategist and Community Director along with Andrea Hutton, Breast Cancer Community Manager, both breast cancer survivors and advocates will be reporting from San Antonio, breaking down potentially life-saving information for patients to give them what they need to have empowered conversations with their doctors.

San Antonio coverage will include numerous interviews with experts and leading patient-advocates about new developments in diagnosing, treating, and surviving breast cancer.

Specific segments at ASH will include:

Live "Ask the Expert" interactive Q&A webinars, with real-time questions and answers, in:

Multiple Myeloma (MM), December 7, at 1:00 PM EST .

. Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), with Catriona Jamieson , MD. PhD., Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology and Deputy Director at US San Diego Moores Cancer Center, on Saturday, December 7 , at 3:00 PM EST .

, MD. PhD., Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology and Deputy Director at US San Diego Moores Cancer Center, on , at . Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), with William Wierda , MD PhD., Medical Director, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. , on Saturday, December 7 at 4:15 PM EST .

Participation is free but requires pre-registration. For more, please go to https://patientpower.info/events/.

ASH Coverage will also include taped roundtable discussions, with medical experts, in chronic lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiple myeloma (MM), lymphomas, and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), available for viewing at patientpower.info. For as-it-happens interviews with researchers, medical experts and advocates, as well as the "Patient Power Daily Wrap," please go to: https://patientpower.info/events/.

About Patient Power

Patient Power is a patient-centric, mission-driven media organization dedicated to providing actionable information and support to people affected by cancer. Through its multiple programs, Patient Power empowers patients and their care partners with the most up-to-date and salient information to make savvy treatment decisions. Programs include patient-powered journalism, reporting from the frontlines of cancer conferences; in-person and live broadcast Town Hall meetings in specific cancers featuring medical experts and inspiring patients; interviews and broadcasts throughout the year; and e-newsletters targeted to specific cancers. Patient Power also produces peer-to-peer discussions, including "Patient Café," on-line conversations highlighting the wisdom of experienced patients and care partners, as well frequent postings on a variety of social media channels.

Patient Power also amplifies the voice of people it reaches, delivering their insights to interested parties, including the media, government and companies that develop medical products.

Patient Power's mission is to help patients and care partners, from diagnosis on, approach cancer in way that accelerates their journey to the best possible health.

For more, please visit us at https://patientpower.info/, https://twitter.com/patientpower , https://www.instagram.com/patient_power/, https://www.facebook.com/PatientPower.Info/

