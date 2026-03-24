Patient Ready Named #5 Most Innovative in Education by Fast Company, Advancing AI-Powered Workforce Readiness in Healthcare and Beyond

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare systems worldwide face a historic workforce shortage, Patient Ready has been named the #5 Most Innovative Company in Education by Fast Company for 2026. The recognition highlights Patient Ready's role in redefining how clinicians are trained for real-world patient care.

Healthcare is approaching a critical breaking point. There are not enough clinicians to meet growing patient demand, and the gap continues to widen. Patient Ready addresses this challenge with an AI-native simulation platform that prepares clinicians before they ever interact with a live patient.

The platform combines immersive simulation with AI-driven patient interaction, enabling learners to practice clinical decision-making, communication, and critical thinking in realistic scenarios. Delivered through both virtual reality and screen-based environments, the experience is scalable, consistent, and accessible.

The result is clinicians who are more confident, more prepared, and better equipped to deliver safe, high-quality care from day one. This is where education becomes a direct lever for patient outcomes.

While much of the conversation around AI focuses on job displacement, Patient Ready represents a different approach. AI can expand workforce capacity and help clinicians focus on what matters most. Empathy, communication, and sound clinical judgment.

"Better trained clinicians lead to better patient outcomes," said Ryan Schmaltz, CEO of Patient Ready. "AI should not replace humans in healthcare. It should help them be more human and spend more time on the things that matter most."

The company's work in healthcare is part of a broader vision. Through ReadyAI, Patient Ready is extending its platform into additional industries facing workforce readiness challenges, including corporate training, customer experience, and public sector roles.

"AI shouldn't take people out of the workforce. It should make them better at what only humans can do," said Ryan Schmaltz. "That's what ReadyAI is built for. Scaling human capability, not replacing it."

Patient Ready's recognition by Fast Company reflects a broader shift. Workforce shortages are becoming systemic constraints, and traditional training models cannot scale fast enough to meet demand. AI-driven simulation is emerging as a critical tool for preparing people for complex, real-world roles.

"The companies we honor are not just adapting to change. They are driving it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "They are redefining leadership and delivering real-world impact at scale."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Patient Ready

Patient Ready is an AI-native workforce readiness platform that uses immersive simulation to prepare professionals for real-world human interactions. Originally developed for healthcare, the platform enables learners to practice decision-making, communication, and patient care in safe, scalable environments. The company is expanding through ReadyAI to support workforce training across industries.

Learn more: www.getpatientready.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Laura Beavin-Yates

Patient Ready, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (909) 560-7894

Website: www.getpatientready.com

SOURCE PatientReady