Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the patient registry software market are IFA Systems AG, Imagetrend Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Lumedx Healthcare Technologies Private Limited, M2s Industries Private Limited, Mckesson Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Optum Health & Technology Private Limited, Syneos Health Inc., Phytel Inc, Dacima Software Inc., Evado Clinical Software, Telligen Inc., Global Vision Technology Co. Ltd., Armus Digital Pvt. Ltd., AltaVoice, Gz Technology Pvt. Ltd., Healthmonix, and Premier Inc.







The global patient registry software market is expected to grow from $1.56 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The patient registry software market is expected to grow to $2.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.



The patient registry software market consists of sales of patient registry software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to collect information about a patientâ€™s diagnosis or condition, as well as the number of new medical equipment that is being used or going through a new process.Patient registry software refers to a structured system for gathering non-clinical or clinical patient data to evaluate certain outcomes using observational study methodologies.



They also comprise personal, medical, social, and financial information provided by healthcare providers or patients.



The main types of products in patient registry software are integrated software and standalone.The various types of databases are disease registries, health service registries, and product registries.



The disease registry is used in the state of a particular disease or condition as the inclusion criterion.A disease registry refers to a unique database that includes data on people who have been diagnosed with a certain disease type.



The different deployment models include on-premise and cloud-based that involve several functionalities such as population health management, patient care management, medical research and clinical studies, health information exchange, point-of-care, and product outcome evaluation. It is employed by government organizations and third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and research centers.



North America was the largest region in the patient registry software market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the patient registry software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs) is contributing to the growth of the patient registry software market going forward.An electronic medical record is a digital counterpart of a patientâ€™s paper chart.



An EMR can help with billing, inter-practice referrals, appointment scheduling, and medication refills.The patient registry software functionality is included as an add-on in EMR and EHR products, thereby promoting the patient registry software market.



For instance, in 2021, according to a UK-based intergovernmental organization, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 93% of primary care practices across 24 OECD countries use EMRs. Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic medical records will drive the growth of the patient registry software market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the patient registry software market.Major companies operating in the patient registry software sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2019, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, a US-based research foundation that aims to eradicate multiple myeloma, launched the Direct-to-Patient (DTP) registry, to speed the delivery of precision medicine to patients with multiple myeloma.The innovative Direct-to-Patient (DTP) Registry is a cornerstone of CureCloud that brings together longitudinal clinical, genomic, and eventually other forms of data, including immunological profiling.



With the help of this innovative registry, patients can safely and securely add their data to the MMRF CureCloud, a vast data bank that will compile and visualize a variety of data types.



In June 2021, MRO Corp., a US-based software company, acquired FIGmd for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, MRO aimed to expand its ability to efficiently acquire, ingest, manage, and exchange clinical information across multiple sources and formats to deliver actionable insights. FIGmd is an India-based software company that assists healthcare companies in measuring, assessing, and enhancing clinical quality data.



The countries covered in the patient registry software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



